ArtsEd Create Free Courses To Assist Under-Represented Groups

ArtsEd have created two, free short courses designed to assist young people from backgrounds that are consistently under-represented in the arts, in the drama school application process. The three-day courses in Acting and Musical Theatre Audition Preparation are aimed at young people aged 17 and over who identify as Black, East Asian, South Asian or any other under-represented Ethnic and Cultural group.

Focusing on building skills and confidence for drama school auditions in 2020/21, students will work with ArtsEd's expert teaching staff alongside visiting industry professionals.

At the end of the intensive courses, full of useful and practical advice, students will be given the opportunity to showcase their skills in a mock panel audition and receive valuable feedback.

The courses have been created as part of ArtsEd's ongoing commitment to widen participation, building on existing schemes that address issues of access. These include audition fee waivers for students from low-income households, an increasing number of bursaries and scholarships, and participation in the Dance and Drama Award (DaDA) provision.

Director of the School of Acting, Julie Spencer, said:

"We want to reach all young people who are interested in a career in the performing arts. Our new courses aim to introduce drama training to young people who may never had considered it before."

ArtsEd's Principal, Chris Hocking, said:

"At ArtsEd we're passionate about attracting the very best young people to our courses in terms of their raw talent and potential. It's vital that drama school training is accessible to all who would benefit from it, and our new courses demonstrate our commitment to reaching those who are currently under-represented in our industry."

The latest round of these courses take place from 14 to 16 December. Places are awarded via an online application form, which can be found on the ArtsEd website here: https://artsed.co.uk/course/holiday-and-weekend/audition-prep-online-courses/

Application deadline is Tuesday 8 December.

