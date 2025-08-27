Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE Comes to the Bridewell Theatre

Sedos will present the Tony Award-winning classic The Crucible at the Bridewell Theatre next month. Arthur Miller's thrilling dramatisation of the Salem Witch Trials tells the story of one of the darkest episodes of American history, when accusations of witchcraft spread like wildfire. Performances run 16-20 September.



The Crucible introduces us to teenager Abigail Williams, who leads a group of girls in accusing others in their strictly Puritanical community of witchcraft. When magistrates arrive to put the accused on trial, innocent villagers pay the price. A farmer, John Proctor, is caught in an impossible dilemma, torn between his reputation and his life.



In this new production, directors Jonah McLeod and Anoushka Nairac look to explore the terrifying way The Crucible's story is still as relevant as ever.



Jonah says, “Witch trials continue today, with blame and paranoia spread by other means.



“We are putting the audience in the shoes of people in the 1690s who, for the most part, believed in witchcraft. What if truth and lies – science and magic – were not so easy to distinguish? In this version of The Crucible, you're in the dark too. What would you do if you were accused of an invisible crime?”



The Crucible is brought to you by award-winning theatre company Sedos, the resident theatre company at the Bridewell Theatre. This September, we invite you into the shadows of Salem and unveil the townspeople's secrets.



The Crucible is the first show in a Sedos double bill this September, with the musical Assassins, by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, following the week after (23-27 September) at the Bridewell.