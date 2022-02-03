Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Armin Van Buuren Returns To Manchester in April

pixeltracker

The event is Saturday 16th April 2022.

Feb. 3, 2022  

There are few names in dance music that command as much reverence as Armin van Buuren, the Dutch DJ/Producer has been at the top of his game and the king of the trance scene for over two decades, and been ranked the worlds #1 DJ a record five times by DJ Mag. A regular headliner on the UK festival scene, this Easter Bank Holiday weekend he makes his long-awaited return to Manchester after a 5-year hiatus, taking over the cavernous Mayfield Depot for the very first time.

Cream and WHP come together for what is set to be an unmissable show in one of the UK's best event spaces. The former railway station, built in the late 1800's showcases Manchester's industrial past and is the current home of The Warehouse Project, which has seen some of the world's biggest electronic artists perform. On Saturday 16th April, the highly anticipated return of the Armada Label boss and Grammy nominated flag bearer of the trance movement will give fans the chance to experience the full energy and production he has become lauded for in one of the best clubbing institutions.

Commenting on his return: "I am beyond excited to announce I'll be returning to Manchester this Easter holiday for a very special show. It's been over 5 years since I last performed there, and this will be my first time playing at the Depot making it even more special. This has been a long time coming, so who's ready for it?"

Tickets go on sale at 10am (GMT) Friday 4th February 2022 / Tickets https://bit.ly/ArminvanBuurenMCR


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • FINDING A VOICE is Back in Front of Live Audiences This March
  • Ortús Chamber Music Festival Brings National & International Talent To Cork Next Month
  • THISISPOPBABY's First Play Of 2022 is Patricia Cornelius' SHIT
  • Whale Theatre Announces Spring 2022 Concert Lineup