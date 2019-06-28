Arabella Weir Takes Her Show DOES MY MUM LOOM BIG IN THIS? On A UK Tour Coming To The Swindon Arts Centre
Star of The Fast Show and Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir is heading out an UK tour for the first time ever next spring with her brilliant and hilarious comedy show, Does My Mum Loom Big In This?
The tour runs at venues across the UK from 21st February to 25th March. Arabella will also be at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 12th - 25th August.
For everyone who's had a mother, been a mother or even known a mother, Does My Mum Loom Big in This? is the mother of all confessional shows. Why? Because it's all true and devastatingly funny.
The bestselling author recounts stories from her dysfunctional childhood and life as a single working mother in this fearlessly honest show which explores all the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment and unintentional hilarity of motherhood.
Arabella Weir is well known across the UK as an actor, comedian and writer. She starred in The Fast Show, for which she wrote all of her characters, as well her BBC2 series Posh Nosh, which she wrote with Does My Mum Look Big In This? co-writer Jon Canter, starring alongside Richard E. Grant. She has also appeared in Doctor Who and One Foot In The Grave (both BBC), Pure (Channel 4), Skins, Drifters (both E4) and can currently be seen playing Beth in BBC's Two Doors Down, which returned for its fourth series earlier this year.
Weir wrote the international bestseller Does My Bum Look Big in This? (with its title taken from her hit The Fast Show catchphrase) and since then has published various other works including the memoir The Real Me Is Thin. She has written regular columns for The Guardian and The Independent as well many other national broadsheets.
Arabella Weir: Does My Mum Loom Big In This? TOUR DATES
12th Aug - 25th August 2019
Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Assembly George Square Studios
www.assemblyfestival.com / 0131 623 3030
21st - 22nd February 2020
London, Leicester Square Theatre
www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 0207 734 2222
27th February 2020
Otley, The Courthouse Arts Centre
www.otleycourthouse.org.uk / 01943 467 466
1st March 2020
Salford, The Lowry
www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000
6th March 2020
Swindon, The Arts Centre
www.swindontheatres.co.uk / 01793 524 481
7th March 2020
Bristol, The Performing Arts Centre
www.chucklebusters.com / 0117 259 1532
8th March 2020
Chorley, The Little Theatre
www.chorleylittletheatre.com/ / 01257 264 362
11th March 2020
Brighton, Komedia
www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/ / 01273 647100
13th March 2020
Bath, Komedia
www.komedia.co.uk/bath / 01225 489 070
14th March 2020
Tiverton, TCAT
www.comedyhall.co.uk/ / 07443 502523
15th March 2020
Southampton, The Nuffield Theatre
www.nstheatres.co.uk/ / 02380 671 771
19th March 2020
Colchester, The Arts Centre
www.colchesterartscentre.com / 01206 500 900
20th March 2020
Cambridge, The Junction (J2)
www.junction.co.uk/ / 01223 511 511
21st March 2020
Leicester, The Y Theatre
www.leicesterymca.co.uk/theatre / 0116 255 7066
25th March 2020
Glasgow, Oran Mor
www.oran-mor.co.uk / 0141 357 6200
Tickets and further information are available from www.ArabellaWeir.co.uk