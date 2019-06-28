Arabella Weir Takes Her Show DOES MY MUM LOOM BIG IN THIS? On A UK Tour Coming To The Swindon Arts Centre

Star of The Fast Show and Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir is heading out an UK tour for the first time ever next spring with her brilliant and hilarious comedy show, Does My Mum Loom Big In This?

The tour runs at venues across the UK from 21st February to 25th March. Arabella will also be at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 12th - 25th August.

For everyone who's had a mother, been a mother or even known a mother, Does My Mum Loom Big in This? is the mother of all confessional shows. Why? Because it's all true and devastatingly funny.

The bestselling author recounts stories from her dysfunctional childhood and life as a single working mother in this fearlessly honest show which explores all the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment and unintentional hilarity of motherhood.

Arabella Weir is well known across the UK as an actor, comedian and writer. She starred in The Fast Show, for which she wrote all of her characters, as well her BBC2 series Posh Nosh, which she wrote with Does My Mum Look Big In This? co-writer Jon Canter, starring alongside Richard E. Grant. She has also appeared in Doctor Who and One Foot In The Grave (both BBC), Pure (Channel 4), Skins, Drifters (both E4) and can currently be seen playing Beth in BBC's Two Doors Down, which returned for its fourth series earlier this year.

Weir wrote the international bestseller Does My Bum Look Big in This? (with its title taken from her hit The Fast Show catchphrase) and since then has published various other works including the memoir The Real Me Is Thin. She has written regular columns for The Guardian and The Independent as well many other national broadsheets.

Arabella Weir: Does My Mum Loom Big In This? TOUR DATES

12th Aug - 25th August 2019

Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Assembly George Square Studios

www.assemblyfestival.com / 0131 623 3030

21st - 22nd February 2020

London, Leicester Square Theatre

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 0207 734 2222

27th February 2020

Otley, The Courthouse Arts Centre

www.otleycourthouse.org.uk / 01943 467 466

1st March 2020

Salford, The Lowry

www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000

6th March 2020

Swindon, The Arts Centre

www.swindontheatres.co.uk / 01793 524 481

7th March 2020

Bristol, The Performing Arts Centre

www.chucklebusters.com / 0117 259 1532

8th March 2020

Chorley, The Little Theatre

www.chorleylittletheatre.com/ / 01257 264 362

11th March 2020

Brighton, Komedia

www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/ / 01273 647100

13th March 2020

Bath, Komedia

www.komedia.co.uk/bath / 01225 489 070

14th March 2020

Tiverton, TCAT

www.comedyhall.co.uk/ / 07443 502523

15th March 2020

Southampton, The Nuffield Theatre

www.nstheatres.co.uk/ / 02380 671 771

19th March 2020

Colchester, The Arts Centre

www.colchesterartscentre.com / 01206 500 900

20th March 2020

Cambridge, The Junction (J2)

www.junction.co.uk/ / 01223 511 511

21st March 2020

Leicester, The Y Theatre

www.leicesterymca.co.uk/theatre / 0116 255 7066

25th March 2020

Glasgow, Oran Mor

www.oran-mor.co.uk / 0141 357 6200

Tickets and further information are available from www.ArabellaWeir.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You