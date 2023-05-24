Anton Du Beke Will Star in New Victoria Theatre Woking Pantomime PETER PAN

Performances run from 8th December 2023 – 7th January 2024.

Best known for his role on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, the King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke will star in Peter Pan at New Victoria Theatre running from 8th December 2023 – 7th January 2024.

Quick witted and known for his sartorial style, Anton Du Beke has become a household name through regular television appearances as a host and guest on primetime television and is one of the most instantly recognisable figures in the world of Ballroom dance today. After being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since it started in 2004, he joined the judging panel in 2021, having stepped in as a guest judge the year before.

Anton has been delighting audiences in pantomime since 2021 and is delighted to be in Woking this year saying “I've had so much fun in pantoland the last couple of years that I can't wait to come to Woking this year as Smee in Peter Pan. See you all there!”

Peter Pan is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer. Michael Harrison, Chief Executive said: “I'm absolutely delighted to welcome the ever so talented Anton Du Beke to our Woking production of Peter Pan. Anton's showmanship, talent and personality have rightly earned him legions of fans, who I know are going to love seeing him team up with Peter Pan and take on the mighty Captain Hook in is this ultimate panto adventure for all the family!”

JJ Almond, Theatre Director at New Victoria Theatre said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Anton Du Beke to Woking this Christmas. He is a firm favourite with our audiences, I have no doubt he'll have the whole family hooked in this year's pantomime.”

Join Peter Pan and the characters you know and love this Christmas in this swashbuckling panto adventure. This family treat will include all your favourites including Tinker Bell, Wendy, John and Michael Darling and Nana.

With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

Be part of the panto magic and hook your tickets now at Click Here.




