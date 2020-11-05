Announcing The World Premiere Of New British Musical THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE

The production runs Saturday 9 January - Saturday 13 February, 2021.

This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.

Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film 'Fantasia'.

'The Sorcerer's Apprentice, directed by Charlotte Westenra ('The Wicker Husband', Watermill, 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' Chiswick Playhouse), will get its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse from Saturday 9 January - Saturday 13 February, 2021.

Cast:

Nicola Blackman ('Destry Rides Again', Donmar Warehouse - Olivier nomination, Best Supporting Actress)

Dawn Hope ('Follies', National Theatre, West End shows include

'The Scottsboro Boys' and 'Porgy And Bess')

Mary Moore a recent graduate making her professional stage debut

Marc Pickering (Cat in the Hat in 'Seussical', Southwark Playhouse; Enoch Thompson in HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire')

Yazdan Qafouri ('The Band', West End and UK tour, 'The Wicker

Husband', Watermill Theatre)

David Thaxton (Olivier Award winner for 'Passion', Donmar

Warehouse; Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; The Phantom in 'The Phantom of the Opera', West End)

Ensemble: Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor, Kayleigh Thadani

Creative Team:

Writer Richard Hough

Composer & Orchestrator Ben Morales Frost

Director Charlotte Westenra

Musical Director Alan Williams

Choreographer Steven Harris

Puppetry Director Scarlet Wilderink

Set and Costume Designer Anna Kelsey

Lighting Designer Clancy Flynn

Sound Designer Ella Wahlstrom

Puppetry Designer Maia Kirman-Richards

Magic Consultant Scott Penrose

Associate Producer King's Head Theatre

Producer James Seabright commented, "I commissioned this musical five years ago, and have loved developing it since then through a series of workshops and a West End concert presentation of an earlier version in 2017, which led to the invitation from Southwark Playhouse to premiere the show at their venue in early 2021. I have decided to press ahead with these plans despite the challenges presented by doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic, as I think this magical story of renewal and the importance of family is especially timely. I have been inspired by the determination and resolve of our cast, creative team and everyone at the venue to make this possible whilst maintaining the highest safety standards for audiences and everyone on and off stage. I am also indebted to Arts Council England for a grant in support of making this possible on a socially distanced capacity of just 110 seats."

Box office: 020 7407 0234

www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk

