Ann Hampton Callaway Returns To Crazy Coqs With THE BEST OF ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

Tony-nominated Broadway star Ann Hampton Callaway will return to Crazy Coqs with her brand-new show, The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway. The show runs for a limited four performances from 25– 29 November 2025 (not 27th).



Best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing!, Callaway will be performing highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals.



Ann Hampton Callaway today said, “What a joy to be returning to the city I love and adore. I can't wait to spoil my London audiences with a show that has garnered rave reviews and given me a chance to have such a rich expression of my music and what matters to me. Crazy Coqs is the perfect venue for me to share these songs - its warmth, intimacy and elegance will add much to the beauty of each night!”

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as Celebrity of the Year and two years in a row as Best Jazz Vocalist, Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film The Good Shepherd. Callaway is a multi-platinum award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1, debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz. Ann's honours include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.