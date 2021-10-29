Andy Parsons Announced At Theatre Royal Winchester

Comic Andy Parsons heads to Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 20 November as part of his Healing the Nation tour.

Household name and nonsense-nailer Andy Parsons is confident that playing to a whole host of theatres across the UK will undoubtedly mend the myriad divisions this country faces.

Andy Parsons comments "I was in the middle of a UK Tour when theatres had to close due to lockdown - and the tour was called Healing The Nation - so that title worked out well. It will turn out to be the longest tour ever, taking three years to complete, and as the tour has gone on there's been less and less healing and more and more of the opposite. Admittedly, I could have changed the title but it still seems strangely appropriate - and some of the gigs have been rescheduled so it would prove confusing to existing ticketholders if the ticket said 'Healing the Nation' but the show was now called 'My Life In Ballet.'

So we have the serially rewritten it 'Healing the Nation Tour 2019/2020 now Extended into 2021/2022 due to popular demand but also mainly lack of open theatres, And with negative powers of healing. Yet this latest version of the show is my favourite so far."

If current media tropes are to be believed, everybody exists in their own social media bubble and are up in arms about everything - be it Brexit/climate change/transgenders/ badgers. So come to Theatre Royal Winchester and celebrate what it means to be British in 2021 - freedom of speech, tolerance, tolerance of freedom of speech, freedom of intolerant speech, less freedom with more intolerant speech, but still some tolerance.

Since being a writer on the legendary Spitting Image, Andy won the Time Out Comedy Award in 2002 and has performed stand-up all over the world. To date he has done five sell-out national tours and released the DVDs Britain's Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist and Live & Unleashed - But Naturally Cautious. He was also responsible for the Slacktivist Action Group podcast, which played host to a wide range of MPs, journalists and comedians.

Andy Parson: Healing the Nation will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 20 November at 7.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440. Charity number 1077139.