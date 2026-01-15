André de Ridder and Danielle de Niese Will Lead ENO’s RISE AND FALL OF THE CITY OF MAHAGONNY

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

André de Ridder will undertake his debut conducting engagement as ENO's Music Director Designate this February, in a powerful new production of Kurt Weill & Bertolt Brecht's Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny. The acclaimed conductor will take on this rarely performed political satire, known for its powerful depiction of hedonism and consumerist excess. The production will be directed by Jamie Manton, with a distinguished cast including internationally renowned soprano Danielle De Niese and mezzo soprano Rosie Aldridge.

A collaboration between composer Kurt Weill and playwright Bertolt Brecht, Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny can be interpreted as a critique of both American capitalism and the excesses of the Weimar Republic. Brecht's satirical lyrics are matched by Weill's electric score, which fuses classical opera with popular 1920s styles of jazz, cabaret and ragtime. It features the Alabama Song, which has transcended its origins – going on to be recorded by artists from David Bowie to The Doors – testament to the opera's remarkable accessibility and its ability to resonate with audiences.

The opera premiered in Leipzig in 1930 to controversy but found huge success in Berlin later that year. Banned during in the era of Nazi Germany, it went on to become a 20th-century classic, with international stagings including its celebrated UK debut at Sadler's Wells Opera (which later become English National Opera) in 1963, and a famed Met Opera run in New York in 1979.

André de Ridder has been hailed as ‘one of the world's most daring conductors' by The Wall Street Journal and a ‘livewire conductor' by The Times. In May 2025, he was appointed Music Director Designate of ENO, a role he will take up fully in Autumn 2027. Praised for his stylistic versatility and bold interpretations of both new works and established repertoire, he pushes the boundaries of music genre, working across opera and orchestral music, jazz and electronics, avant-garde experiments and indie pop (notably conducting the world premiere of Damon Albarn's and Chen Shi-Zheng's animated Monkey: Journey to the West at the 2017 Manchester International Festival).

Acclaimed director Jamie Manton made his ENO main stage directing debut in 2022 with Janáček's The Cunning Little Vixen, which Broadway World called ‘fresh and vital'. Prior to that, he directed Britten's Paul Bunyan for ENO Studio Live, which opened at Wilton's Music Hall in 2018 and went on to appear at the Alexandra Place Theatre. Both productions were nominated for Olivier Awards in the Outstanding Achievement in Opera category. The Stage has called him ‘one of the most talented of the youngest generation of opera directors'.

Leading the distinguished cast in the role of sex worker Jenny Smith is the international soprano Danielle De Niese. Hailed by New York Times Magazine as ‘opera's coolest soprano', de Niese has gained wide recognition for her multi-faceted career encompassing opera and concert performances with work in musical theatre, TV, and as a recording artist. She appeared most recently for ENO in 2022 as guardian angel Clara in Jake Heggie's acclaimed production of It's a Wonderful Life.

Singing the roles of the three fugitives are Rosie Aldridge, Kenneth Kellogg, and Mark Le Brocq.

Acclaimed mezzo soprano Rosie Aldridge stars as Leokadja Begbick, fresh from her appearance in the Royal Opera House's smash-hit world premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage's Festen, directed by Richard Jones, in which her performance as Else was ‘spectacular' (The Arts Desk). She performs regularly with leading opera houses around the world, and has appeared in several previous ENO productions including Die Zauberflöte and Hänsel and Gretel.

Joining her as Trinity Moses is American bass Kenneth Kellogg, also making a welcome return to the London Coliseum. Praised for his commanding stage presence, Kellogg made his ENO debut in 2023 in Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's opera Blue, singing The Father, a role specifically created for him. The Guardian hailed his ‘blazing central performance' in the portrait of contemporary African American life: ‘wonderfully sung and acted with passionate conviction'.

Completing the trio of criminals as Fatty the Bookkeeper is distinguished tenor and ENO regular Mark Le Brocq. He has performed in several previous ENO productions including Die Zauberflöte, Salome, The Barber of Seville and Don Giovanni. His singing has been praised as ‘robust' (Bachtrack), with Seen and Heard International praising his ‘energetic virtuosity'.

They will be joined by New Zealand-born tenor Simon O'Neill as Jimmy MacIntyre, the cash-strapped lumberjack who falls in love with Jenny Smith. O'Neill has won international recognition as a leading heldentenor, a rare breed of powerful, heroic tenor voice suited to German romantic opera, especially Wagner. He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 and makes his ENO and role debut here.

Two former ENO Harewood Artists and Emerging Artists at Scottish Opera join the cast: Jimmy's unfortunate friend Jack O'Brian will be performed by tenor Elgan Llŷr Thomas, and singing the role of Bank-Account Billy is baritone Alex Otterburn. Otterburn has appeared previously in ENO productions including Mary, Queen of Scots, Peter Grimes and It's a Wonderful Life.

Completing the quartet of lumberjacks who arrive in the hedonistic city of Mahagonny in pursuit of pleasure is David Shipley as Alaska Wolf Joe. The British bass, who makes his ENO debut here, is a graduate of the Jette Parker Young Artists Programme.

Singing the role of TOBY HIGGINS is South African tenor Zwakele Tshabalala. Another former ENO Harewood Artist, his roles for ENO have included The Son in Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Blue, and appearances in The Handmaid's Tale and It's a Wonderful Life.

The cast will be joined on stage by the Chorus of ENO, and the Orchestra of ENO will perform the iconic score.

The production is designed by Milla Clarke, with Lighting Design by D.M. Wood. Lizzi Gee is the choreographer, with Spencer Darlaston-Jones as Associate Choreographer. The translation is by Jeremy Sams.