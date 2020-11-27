Anderson And Petty Announce A CHRISTMAS WISH Virtual Concert In Aid Of Acting For Others

Songwriters Anderson & Petty today announce A Christmas Wish, a virtual concert with West End stars from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX: The Musical, Wicked and more, available to stream at select times from 17 December - 20 December 2020. The concert is hosted by Ben Stock and Hilary O'Neil and is in aid of theatrical charity Acting For Others who provide emotional and financial support to theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities.

Sign up and buy tickets here: www.stream.theatre/home

Anderson & Petty today said, "We have been writing together for nearly ten years and in that time we have released two studio albums and an array of stand-alone singles featuring many wonderful performers from Broadway and the West End. Wish is a Christmas album and for the last few years we have hosted concerts in New York and London every season to raise money for some of our favourite charities.

This year due to COVID-19 we are not able to be together so alongside the wonderful charity Acting for Others we have created a virtual Christmas concert to be presented directly into your own homes featuring a host of stars from the stage as well as the stars of tomorrow. The concert will feature performances of songs from the our holiday album Wish, as well as Christmas musical theatre songs, Christmas Standards and comedy sketches so please join us for a night of magic and merriment and a celebration of the pure joy of performance!"

Performers include The LSMT 2020 Graduating Class, Lizzie Bea (Hairspray), Matt Croke (Aladdin), Phoebe Fildes (Assassins), Scott Garnham (Billy Elliot The Musical), Alex Hammond (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Emma Hatton (Wicked/Evita), Tom Hier (Footloose), Christopher Howell (Hairspray), The Barricade Boys, Sophie Isaacs (SIX: The Musical), Kim Ismay (Wicked), Melissa Jacques (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Emma Lindars (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Lucy St. Louis (Motown The Musical), One Trick Pony, Sam Lupton (The Last Five Years), Carolyn Maitland (The Woman In White), Kieran Brown (The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Martin (Me and My Girl), Nathaniel Morrison (Hairspray), Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera) Rosa O'Reilly (Jesus Christ Superstar), Gloria Onitiri (Caroline, Or Change), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Laura Pick (Wicked), Harriet Thorpe (Sleepless: A Musical Romance/Absolutely Fabulous), Shona White (Mamma Mia!), Helen Woolf (Wicked), Comedy Ventriloquist Max Fulham, Mara Ghatama, Drupti Vaja, Tilly Croft, Rhiya Rasalingam, Sooz Kempner, Charlie Kristensen (#CheerUpCharlie) and Michael Xavier as well as the students from his MX Masterclass; a training programme taught and run by West End and Broadway performers.

Acting for Others can be supported by donating at www.justgiving.com/ctcafo

