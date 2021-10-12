Almeida Theatre Announces Live Stream For THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

The Almeida Theatre announces a run of live stream performances for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Five performances of YaÃ«l Farber's production will be streamed between Wednesday 27- Saturday 30 October, with the actors performing live from the theatre each night. The film will be produced by North South Culture following their work on the acclaimed live stream run of Hymn in February.

Also announced today is an extension for in-person performances, with the run now finishing on Saturday 27 November.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, "We're delighted that so many people have booked to see The Tragedy of Macbeth in-person at the Almeida. However, there are still large numbers of audience members for whom getting to the theatre is impossible, either because they are shielding or because they can't travel to London. Through streaming, we can take the show to them. Macbeth will be streamed live from the theatre into people's homes all around the world for five performances from 27 - 30 October. For those who want to see the production in-person, we are also offering another week's worth of performances from 22 - 27 November. We're hugely grateful to the whole Macbeth company for making all of this possible."

Tickets for the live stream go on sale today from midday for Friends and from 3pm to the general public. Tickets for the extension week of in-person performances go on sale to Gold, Silver and Bronze Friends on Monday 18 October, Almeida Friends on Wednesday 20 October and to the general public from Thursday 21 October.

The stream runs Wednesday 27 October - Saturday 30 October.