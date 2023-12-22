Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New Year

The show tours to Brighton in January playing Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 9 to Saturday 13 January 2024.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo 1 Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Live at the Sondheim Theatre, Cast Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Cast Recording
Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert Photo 3 Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert
Photos: First Look At Snow White At The Malthouse Canterbury Photo 4 Photos: First Look At Snow White At The Malthouse Canterbury

Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New Year

Full casting is announced for the Fiery Angel, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and ROYO production of Agatha Christie's iconic thriller And Then There Were None. The show tours to Brighton in January playing Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 9 to Saturday 13 January 2024. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

 

The full cast are Bob Barrett (Holby City, Propeller West End and UK Tour) as Doctor Armstrong, Joseph Beattie (Hex and Silent Witness) as Philip Lombard, Oliver Clayton (National Youth Theatre and The Play That Goes Wrong) as Anthony Marston, Jeffery Kissoon (National Theatre and Complicite, Allelujah!) as General Mackenzie, Andrew Lancel (National tours, West End and Coronation Street) as William Blore, Nicola May-Taylor (Rutherford And Son) as Jane Pinchbeck, Louise McNulty as Understudy, Katy Stephens (RSC, Globe and London's Burning) as Emily Brent, Lucy Tregear (The Country Wife) as Georgina Rogers, Sophie Walter (The Girl On The Train) as Vera Claythorne, Matt Weyland (Witness For The Prosecution) as Narracott/Understudy, and David Yelland (Poirot, Foyle's War and The Crown) as Judge Wargrave.

And Then There Were None is currently on a UK and Ireland tour, gripping audiences up and down the country into 2024.

This brand-new production has been reinvented for the 21st century, directed by the renowned Lucy Bailey (Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution – now in its 6th successful year and Love From A Stranger; Dial M for Murder; Baby Doll; Titus Andronicus and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

 

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their hosts mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.

 

And Then There Were None is not only Agatha Christie's most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time. Selling over a 100 million copies worldwide since its first publication in 1939.

 

In recent years there have been several high profile fresh and modern takes on Agatha Christie's best loved titles in film, television, and on stage across the UK; all proving the enduring popularity and modern relevance of her work with global audiences.

 

Following her hugely successful production of Witness for the Prosecution, director Lucy Bailey returns with UK Theatre Award-winning set and costume designer Mike Britton, lighting designer Chris Davey, sound designer and composer Elizabeth Purnell and movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran to direct this bold and exciting reinvention of Christie's greatest murder mystery. Casting is by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, fight direction is by Renny Krupinski and the assistant director will be Victoria Gartner.

 

General Management for the tour is by Rich Jones with Production Management by Setting Line Production Management. The Stage Management Team will be Sian Wiggins, William Buckenham, Sara-Jayne Smith and Lewis Mote with Wardrobe headed by Natasha Hancock.

 

And Then There Were None plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 9 to Saturday 13 January 2024. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Warrington Music Fest to Return in the New Year With 8 Band Winter Showcase at Parr Hall Photo
Warrington Music Fest to Return in the New Year With 8 Band 'Winter Showcase' at Parr Hall

Warrington Music Festival will be offering fans an exciting taste of what’s to come next summer with a Winter Showcase in January.

2
Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Thea Photo
Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre

New West End fringe venue The Stage Door Theatre has appointed Robert McWhir as Artistic Director.

3
Wolverhampton Grand Receives Government Grant Award Photo
Wolverhampton Grand Receives Government Grant Award

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has awarded Wolverhampton Grand Theatre a grant from the Community Ownership Fund to implement Phase One of their City Centre expansion plans.

4
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches New Podcast SPOTLIGHT Photo
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches New Podcast SPOTLIGHT

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has launched a brand new podcast, SPOTLIGHT, which lifts the curtain on life at the theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door TheatreRobert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre
Wolverhampton Grand Receives Government Grant AwardWolverhampton Grand Receives Government Grant Award
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches New Podcast SPOTLIGHTWolverhampton Grand Theatre Launches New Podcast SPOTLIGHT
Forever Tenors Bring SURRENDER to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in FebruaryForever Tenors Bring SURRENDER to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in February

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
The Syndicate in UK Regional The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You