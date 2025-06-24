Additional Cast Joins MIDSOMER MURDERS UK Tour

The tour kicks off in October.
Joining the previously announced Daniel Casey as Inspector Tom Barnaby, more casting has been announced for the world premiere of Guy Unsworth’s stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift, based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger’s Drift, and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions [for ITV] in association with All3Media International. The residents of Midsomer will be played by a multi-roling ensemble of actors: Nathalie Barclay, Chandrika Chevli, John Dougall, Julie Legrand, Rupert Sadler, Chris Agha and Rhîan Crowley-McLean. The actor who is playing Sergeant Troy will be announced at a later date. The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October, with a national press night on Thursday 30 October, and will tour through to May 2026. New dates have been added to the tour, in Cheltenham, Cardiff, Bromley, Darlington and Manchester.
When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.
With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.
Nathalie Barclay’s television credits include The Agency (Paramount), FBI: International (CBS), The Diplomat (Netflix), Surface (Apple TV), Killing Eve (BBC) and Trigonometry (BBC). Her recent theatre work includes Macbeth (The Curtain, New York), Don’t Destroy Me (Arcola), Visitors (Watermill), Boeing-Boeing (UK Tour), Mariupol (Cockpit Theatre & Edinburgh, Pleasance Theatre), Antigone (The Lowry & UK tour), Positive (Park Theatre), Here I Belong (Pentabus) and The Class Ceiling (Southwark Playhouse).
Chandrika Chevli’s television credits include Unforgotten (ITV),The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies (BBC), Inside No. 9 (BBC), Not Going Out (BBC), Holby City (BBC), Derren Brown Presents: Twisted Tales (C4) and Yes, Prime Minister (UKTV). Her theatre work includes The Cherry Orchard (English Touring Theatre) and numerous Edinburgh Fringe shows including Four for Jericho (Pleasance) and the self-penned solo show Where's My Bike?.
John Dougall’s television credits include Holby City, Waking The Dead, Taggart, He Knew He Was Right, Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased), Monarch of the Glen, The Negotiator, As Time Goes By and The Houseman’s Tale. For the Royal Shakespeare Company, John appeared in The Merry Wives of Windsor, The School For Scandal, Hamlet, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Measure For Measure, The Cherry Orchard and Faust, amongst others. For Shakespeare’s Globe, he appeared in Hamlet (two-year world tour), Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII, The Winter’s Tale, Coriolanus, Measure for Measure (also US tour) and The Duchess of Malfi. For the English Shakespeare Company, he appeared in The Wars of the Roses: Richard II, Henry IV Parts I & II, Henry V, Henry VI Parts I & II and Richard III. Other more recent theatre credits include the UK tours of A Voyage Round My Father, The Lavender Hill Mob and The Girl On The Train.
Julie Legrand’s television credits include Ludwig, Romantic Getaway, Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Paula Burrow in Holby City, Doctor Who, Nurse Bradshaw in Night and Day, Jeanette Dunkley in Footballers’ Wives, North Square, Bad Girls, Marji in Starting Out, Kavanagh QC, Inspector Morse, The House of Bernarda Alba and El CID. Her theatre credits include theatre credits include The Forest, The Cherry Orchard, The Critic, The Duchess of Malfi, Way Upstream, The Trojan War Will Not Take Place and Don Quixote (all for the National Theatre), Romeo and Juliet, Cymbeline, The Revenger’s Tragedy and Oedipus (all for the Royal Shakespeare Company), West End shows To Kill a Mockingbird, The House of Bernarda Alba, An American in Paris, Gypsy, The Fiddler on the Roof and Wicked and the recent UK Tour of Filumena.
Rupert Sadler’s theatre credits include Deep Blue Sea (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jekyll & Hyde (National Theatre), The Odyssey (Jermyn Street Theatre) and Orlando (Barbican).
Chris Agha’s theatre credits include In and Out of Chekhov’s shorts (Southwark Playhouse), Tales from a Thousand and One Nights (Greenwich Theatre and UK Tour) and Peter Grimes, Lohengrin, Aida and The Marriage of Figaro (Royal Opera House).
Rhiân Crowley-McLean’s recent theatre credits include Witness for the Prosecution (West End), The Kite Runner (UK Tour & Dubai Opera House), Faulty Towers The Dining Experience (Adelaide Fringe Festival & Sydney Opera House), Spring Reign (Lowry & UK Tour) and Taming of The Shrew (China & European Tour).
Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.
24 October – 1 November
Richmond Theatre, London
www.atgtickets.com/Richmond
4–8 November
Malvern Festival Theatre
01684 892277
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk
11–15 November
Chester Storyhouse
01244 409113
www.storyhouse.com
18–22 November
Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre
01323 412000
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk
25–29 November
Sheffield Lyceum
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
20–24 January
Truro Hall for Cornwall
01872 262466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
27–31 January
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
01483 440000
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
3–7 February
Theatre Royal Brighton
www.atgtickets.com/brighton
10–14 February
Blackpool Grand
01253 290190
www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk
17–21 February
Glasgow Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow
24–28 February
Nottingham Theatre Royal
0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk
3–7 March
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre
01242 572573
everymantheatre.org.uk
On sale 24 June
10–14 March
Birmingham The Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
17–21 March
Norwich Theatre Royal
01603 630000
norwichtheatre.org
24–28 March
Derby Theatre
01332 593939
derbytheatre.co.uk
31 March – 4 April
New Theatre, Cardiff
0343 310 0041
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
On sale 27 June
14–18 April
Curve, Leicester
www.curveonline.co.uk
12–16 May
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
0343 310 0020
churchilltheatre.co.uk
On sale 27 June
19–23 May
Darlington Hippodrome
01325 405405
www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
On sale 24 June
26–30 May
Manchester Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/manchester
On sale 24 June
Videos