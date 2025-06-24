Additional Cast Joins MIDSOMER MURDERS UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joining the previously announced Daniel Casey as Inspector Tom Barnaby, more casting has been announced for the world premiere of Guy Unsworth’s stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift, based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger’s Drift, and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions [for ITV] in association with All3Media International. The residents of Midsomer will be played by a multi-roling ensemble of actors: Nathalie Barclay, Chandrika Chevli, John Dougall, Julie Legrand, Rupert Sadler, Chris Agha and Rhîan Crowley-McLean. The actor who is playing Sergeant Troy will be announced at a later date. The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October, with a national press night on Thursday 30 October, and will tour through to May 2026. New dates have been added to the tour, in Cheltenham, Cardiff, Bromley, Darlington and Manchester.

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.

Nathalie Barclay’s television credits include The Agency (Paramount), FBI: International (CBS), The Diplomat (Netflix), Surface (Apple TV), Killing Eve (BBC) and Trigonometry (BBC). Her recent theatre work includes Macbeth (The Curtain, New York), Don’t Destroy Me (Arcola), Visitors (Watermill), Boeing-Boeing (UK Tour), Mariupol (Cockpit Theatre & Edinburgh, Pleasance Theatre), Antigone (The Lowry & UK tour), Positive (Park Theatre), Here I Belong (Pentabus) and The Class Ceiling (Southwark Playhouse).

Chandrika Chevli’s television credits include Unforgotten (ITV),The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies (BBC), Inside No. 9 (BBC), Not Going Out (BBC), Holby City (BBC), Derren Brown Presents: Twisted Tales (C4) and Yes, Prime Minister (UKTV). Her theatre work includes The Cherry Orchard (English Touring Theatre) and numerous Edinburgh Fringe shows including Four for Jericho (Pleasance) and the self-penned solo show Where's My Bike?.

John Dougall’s television credits include Holby City, Waking The Dead, Taggart, He Knew He Was Right, Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased), Monarch of the Glen, The Negotiator, As Time Goes By and The Houseman’s Tale. For the Royal Shakespeare Company, John appeared in The Merry Wives of Windsor, The School For Scandal, Hamlet, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Measure For Measure, The Cherry Orchard and Faust, amongst others. For Shakespeare’s Globe, he appeared in Hamlet (two-year world tour), Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII, The Winter’s Tale, Coriolanus, Measure for Measure (also US tour) and The Duchess of Malfi. For the English Shakespeare Company, he appeared in The Wars of the Roses: Richard II, Henry IV Parts I & II, Henry V, Henry VI Parts I & II and Richard III. Other more recent theatre credits include the UK tours of A Voyage Round My Father, The Lavender Hill Mob and The Girl On The Train.

Julie Legrand’s television credits include Ludwig, Romantic Getaway, Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Paula Burrow in Holby City, Doctor Who, Nurse Bradshaw in Night and Day, Jeanette Dunkley in Footballers’ Wives, North Square, Bad Girls, Marji in Starting Out, Kavanagh QC, Inspector Morse, The House of Bernarda Alba and El CID. Her theatre credits include theatre credits include The Forest, The Cherry Orchard, The Critic, The Duchess of Malfi, Way Upstream, The Trojan War Will Not Take Place and Don Quixote (all for the National Theatre), Romeo and Juliet, Cymbeline, The Revenger’s Tragedy and Oedipus (all for the Royal Shakespeare Company), West End shows To Kill a Mockingbird, The House of Bernarda Alba, An American in Paris, Gypsy, The Fiddler on the Roof and Wicked and the recent UK Tour of Filumena.

Rupert Sadler’s theatre credits include Deep Blue Sea (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jekyll & Hyde (National Theatre), The Odyssey (Jermyn Street Theatre) and Orlando (Barbican).

Chris Agha’s theatre credits include In and Out of Chekhov’s shorts (Southwark Playhouse), Tales from a Thousand and One Nights (Greenwich Theatre and UK Tour) and Peter Grimes, Lohengrin, Aida and The Marriage of Figaro (Royal Opera House).

Rhiân Crowley-McLean’s recent theatre credits include Witness for the Prosecution (West End), The Kite Runner (UK Tour & Dubai Opera House), Faulty Towers The Dining Experience (Adelaide Fringe Festival & Sydney Opera House), Spring Reign (Lowry & UK Tour) and Taming of The Shrew (China & European Tour).

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

Tour Dates

24 October – 1 November

Richmond Theatre, London

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

4–8 November

Malvern Festival Theatre

01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

11–15 November

Chester Storyhouse

01244 409113

www.storyhouse.com

18–22 November

Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre

01323 412000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

25–29 November

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

2026

20–24 January

Truro Hall for Cornwall

01872 262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

27–31 January

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

01483 440000

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

3–7 February

Theatre Royal Brighton

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

10–14 February

Blackpool Grand

01253 290190

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

17–21 February

Glasgow Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

24–28 February

Nottingham Theatre Royal

0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

3–7 March

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

On sale 24 June

10–14 March

Birmingham The Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

17–21 March

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

24–28 March

Derby Theatre

01332 593939

derbytheatre.co.uk

31 March – 4 April

New Theatre, Cardiff

0343 310 0041

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

On sale 27 June

14–18 April

Curve, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

12–16 May

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

0343 310 0020

churchilltheatre.co.uk

On sale 27 June

19–23 May

Darlington Hippodrome

01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

On sale 24 June

26–30 May

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

On sale 24 June

