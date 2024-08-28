Adam Kenwright Steps Down From Chair of the Board at the Donmar Warehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Donmar Warehouse has announced that Adam Kenwright will be standing down as Chair of the Board, after completing an extended term in the role.

As Chair since 2020, Adam has successfully led The Donmar Warehouse through significant changes, including reopening post-Covid, a refurbishment of the theatre's front of house, renewal and restructure of the Board, creating a dynamic and effective joint CEO model, the transition away from Arts Council NPO funding, and the recruitment of the Donmar's new Artistic Director Tim Sheader.

Adam Kenwright commented: "I want to thank the board and the incredible team at the Donmar for their amazing work and support these past 4 years. It has been an honour to play a part in the leadership of this wonderful organisation, which achieves so much due to the talented team in each and every department, who collectively contribute to the remarkable work and award-winning output of the Donmar."

Tim Sheader and Henny Finch, Artistic and Executive Directors, said "We are so grateful to Adam for all his exceptional and generous work as our Chair during some challenging years for the theatre sector. His extensive industry experience and passion for our work has made him an unparalleled advocate for the Donmar, and he has been a great support to us personally and the wider team. His generosity to the theatre was significant and we are very grateful for his front-footed fundraising efforts, his passion, enthusiasm and kindness. We look forward to supporting the Board’s search for a new Chair to work with us as we begin Tim's first season as Artistic Director this autumn."

The search for a new Chair will begin immediately.

Comments