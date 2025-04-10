Acting For Others Announces Winners of Golden Bucket Awards 2025

The ceremony, held at the Prince of Wales Theatre and hosted by Carl Mullaney, concluded with a performance by Stefan Bednarczyk.
Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, has announced the winners of the Golden Bucket Awards 2025. The ceremony, held at the Prince of Wales Theatre and hosted by Carl Mullaney, concluded with a performance by Stefan Bednarczyk.
The awards celebrate all of the supporters and fundraisers who have helped the charity raise vital funds since 2020, through bucket collections across UK theatres and a variety of events throughout the year.
Presented by Rob Houchen & Layton Williams
This award is for the most inventive way of fundraising for Acting for Others.
Winner: Backstage Curry
Presented by Su Pollard
This award is for someone who has made an outstanding contribution to Acting for Others with fundraisers over the years, and their support is invaluable.
Winner: The Noel Coward Foundation
Presented by Kim Ismay & Annette Badland
Winner: The Menier Chocolate Factory – The Cabinet Minister
Presented by Robert Lindsay
This is the regional theatre that raised the most in the 2024 Theatre collections.
Winner: Aylesbury Waterside
Presented by Samantha Bond
This is the London theatre that raised the most in the 2024 Theatre collections.
Winner: The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre - Raising over £21,000
