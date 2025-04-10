Acting For Others Announces Winners of Golden Bucket Awards 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, has announced the winners of the Golden Bucket Awards 2025. The ceremony, held at the Prince of Wales Theatre and hosted by Carl Mullaney, concluded with a performance by Stefan Bednarczyk.

The awards celebrate all of the supporters and fundraisers who have helped the charity raise vital funds since 2020, through bucket collections across UK theatres and a variety of events throughout the year.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

FABULOUS FUNDRAISING AWARD

Presented by Rob Houchen & Layton Williams

This award is for the most inventive way of fundraising for Acting for Others.

Winner: Backstage Curry

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Presented by Su Pollard

This award is for someone who has made an outstanding contribution to Acting for Others with fundraisers over the years, and their support is invaluable.

Winner: The Noel Coward Foundation

FANTASTIC FRONT OF HOUSE AWARD

Presented by Kim Ismay & Annette Badland

Winner: The Menier Chocolate Factory – The Cabinet Minister

THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD - REGIONAL

Presented by Robert Lindsay

This is the regional theatre that raised the most in the 2024 Theatre collections.

Winner: Aylesbury Waterside

THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD - LONDON

Presented by Samantha Bond

This is the London theatre that raised the most in the 2024 Theatre collections.

Winner: The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre - Raising over £21,000

Comments