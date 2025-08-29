AUSTEN'S WOMEN – LADY SUSAN Comes to The Horton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Horton, Epsom's unique arts venue, housed in the Grade II-listed building formerly Horton Chapel, celebrates 250 years since Jane Austen's birth by welcoming Rebecca Vaughan's celebrated one-woman comedy show Austen's Women, Lady Susan on Friday 12 September as part of a national tour.

Based on Jane Austen's first full-length work from 1794. Austen's magnificently crafted tale of manipulation and manners tells the story of Devil-may-care Lady Susan, the coquettish black widow, hunting down not one, but two fortunes; oppressed, rebellious daughter Frederica, long-suffering sister-in-law Catherine, family matriarch Mrs. De Courcy, and insouciant Best Friend Alicia, a wickedly funny story of society and the women trapped within it.

Lady Susan is presented by the award-winning team of actress Rebecca Vaughan (Christmas Gothic, Female Gothic, Austen's Women, I, Elizabeth, A Room of One's Own) and Director Andrew Margerison (That Knave, Raleigh, A Christmas Carol, Frantic Assembly's Fatherland, Macbeth). Costume is by Kate Flanaghan, Sound design by Danny Bright, and Lighting design by Martin Tucker.

Dyad Productions creates, produces, and tours classic theatre with an innovative and contemporary emphasis. A regular fixture at the Edinburgh Fringe, their work has been a critical, 5-star, sell-out success since 2009. Other Dyad Productions, That Knave, Raleigh, A Christmas Carol, Austen's Women, I, Elizabeth, Christmas Gothic, Female Gothic, and A Room of One's Own have garnered five-star reviews and continue to tour across the UK and internationally. In 2018, Dyad Productions was awarded the prestigious Three Weeks Editors' Award for Cumulative Body of Work. Lady Susan was created in collaboration with The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, where they are a resident company.