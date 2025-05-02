ATG Entertainment Partners With Pride in London Ahead of 2025 Parade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ATG Entertainment has announced its partnership with Pride in London ahead of this year's Pride in London Parade, which will be held in London on Saturday 5 July 2025. This partnership reflects ATG's ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusivity, visibility, and authentic representation for all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

As an official partner, ATG Entertainment stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pride in London to launch Pride in London Theatre Month, where ATG Entertainment West End venues will fundraise for Pride in London, with audience members able to donate through various means whilst in the venues - supporting Pride in London and their wider community partnerships in celebrating LGBTQ+ identities through culture, creativity, and collective pride. The partnership reaffirms ATG's belief in the power of live performance to bring people together, foster understanding, and amplify voices that deserve to be heard.

"Live entertainment for so many in the LGBTQ+ community is a safe haven - a place to celebrate themselves authentically, shine a spotlight on stories that reflect the world we live in and find belonging. At ATG Entertainment, theatre is for everyone. We're proud to support Pride in London and help shine a light on the many voices that make up our diverse community." said Conor Hunt, Senior Creative Learning Manager and Daniel Crow, Ticketing Operations Manager - both of ATG Entertainment's PRIDE Network. "Whether on stage, behind the scenes, or in our audiences, we are committed to making space for LGBTQ+ stories to be seen, heard, and celebrated."

The biggest central London event in the calendar year, Pride in London 2025 will once again bring over 1.7 million people together for a day of solidarity, celebration, and advocacy in the heart of the capital. ATG will be joining the festivities with visible support at the parade, staff participation, and special Pride-themed initiatives across its theatres in London and beyond.

"This partnership marks a powerful moment in history, as London becomes the first city in the world where a major theatre group has partnered with Pride to dedicate an entire month to visibly supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Pride in London Theatre Month with ATG is not just a celebration, it's a vital fundraising initiative that will help drive meaningful support for LGBTQ+ causes. It shows what's possible when culture and community come together with purpose, and we hope it sets a new global benchmark for solidarity and impact." said Dee Llewellyn, Director of Partnerships & Growth at Pride in London.

Live entertainment holds a powerful place in the lives of so many LGBTQ+ people and allies and has a hugely important role to play in creating space for LGBTQ+ stories."

ATG's partnership with Pride in London goes beyond the parade. Throughout June and July, ATG venues will host Pride-focused fundraising, support community partnerships, and feature inclusive content across digital channels using the hashtag #PrideInLondon to connect with audiences and uplift LGBTQ+ experiences.

Pride in London represents all LGBTQ+ people, and ATG is honoured to help advance that mission by fostering inclusive spaces both onstage and off.

