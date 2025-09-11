ANNIE Will UK/Ireland Tour Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in July 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Harrison and David Ian have announced that their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE will embark on a UK and Ireland tour, with performances at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 21 July through Saturday 26 July 2026. Casting will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 12 September.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, ANNIE follows a brave young orphan forced to endure life under the watch of the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie’s world changes when she is invited to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, but Miss Hannigan has other plans that threaten Annie’s search for her true family.

Featuring its Tony Award-winning book and score, the musical includes beloved classics such as “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” and “Tomorrow.”

Directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, the production features set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Richard Brooker. ANNIE has music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan. The tour is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian and licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI).

ANNIE will run July 21–26, 2026 at Milton Keynes Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 12 September and will be available at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.