ANIMAL FARM Comes to the Belgrade Next Month

The highly anticipated stage adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm arrives on the Belgrade Theatre's Main Stage next month. Adapted and directed by the multi award-winning Robert Ike (Mary Stuart, 1984), the classic satirical fable comes to Coventry from Tues 12 - Sat 16 April.

When the animals of Manor Farm drive out the farmer and run the farm themselves, a revolution begins. And then what? Then freedom... every animal will be free.

In the wake of the revolution, Old Major, the prize boar, calls the animals of Manor Farm together. He has a strange dream of a better future. What will become of the farm's animals in the aftermath?

The cast of Animal Farm includes Matt Churcher, Darcy Collins, Enrico D. Wey, Ailsa Dalling, Elisa De Grey, Edie Edmundson, Michael Jean-Marain, Rayo Patel, Yana Penrose, Markus Schabbing, Sharon Sze, Ben Thompson and Matt Tait.

This brand new production of George Orwell's biting political novel combines the forces of some of UK theatre's most talented creatives. Designs are by the four-time Olivier Award-winning Bunny Christie (Company, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), and puppetry design and direction comes from Toby OliÃ© (War Horse, The Grinning Man).

Director, Robert Icke, has previously worked on another of Orwell's classics, 1984, which he co-adapted and directed alongside Duncan Macmillan, garnering him his first Olivier Award nomination for Best New Play in 2014, enjoying smash-hit runs in both the West End and on Broadway.

Animal Farm is produced by Children's Theatre Partnership (CTP) in association with Birmingham Rep. CTP creates bold and imaginative theatre for young people, engaging new audiences and aiming to inspire a life-long love of theatre.

