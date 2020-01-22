AN EVENING WITH LYNDON SAMUEL AND FRIENDS is Coming to The Actor's Church, Covent Garden

Enjoy an evening of music with Lyndon Samuel, and a host of special guests featuring the songs from Cleopatra, Dawn of Silence plus many more. A delight for fans of new musical theatre.

Lyndon Samuel is a composer, pianist and accompanist. He is the composer of Cleopatra with lyricist Robert Gould (which had its premiere in May 2019 at The Actor's Church, St Paul's, Covent Garden), Dawn of Silence (premiered at Tristan Bates Theatre September 2019 - lyrics by Paloma Herinckx), Hansel and Gretel (Colour House Theatre, Spring 2020 - lyrics by Phil Newman) and has composed music for Ghost Story to a libretto by Joseph Traynor. He is currently working on a musical version of The Juniper Tree by The Brothers Grimm, and an original one-woman musical Writing a Love Song.

He has been musical director for over 20 professional, amateur and youth productions including Hot Mikado, Honk, Summer Holiday, Jekyll and Hyde, The Boyfriend, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Gigi among others. In 2010 Lyndon was producer, director and musical director for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tell Me on a Sunday at the Grand Theatre, Swansea.

Many demo singles from his musicals, as well as Cosmos, an electronic space-themed instrumental album, are available to buy and stream on Amazon, iTunes, Google music and Spotify.

Running time: A start time of 7.30pm and runs for two and a half hours, including an interval of 15 minutes.

An exciting evening of brand new musical theatre

Since the days of Gilbert and Sullivan, musical theatre has proved a very attractive entertainment, and through the works of Lionel Bart, Julian Slade and Andrew Lloyd Webber, London's West End continues to thrive in the early decades of the millennium. Most of London's Theatres are full of musicals and provide entertainment to thousands of visitors a week! It may seem, then that the world of musical theatre is safe. And it is. Especially if you are Andrew Lloyd Webber, have friends able to finance your productions, or even if you are a pop star thinking about branching out. The most successful musicals in London written by British people are Matilda (written by comedian Tim Minchin), the wonderful Everybody's Talking About Jamie (by Dan Gillespie from the popular band The Feeling') and Six. Six hold the unique position of being produced by a pair of (at the time) unknown writers. The rest of the musicals in London are long runners, revivals, juke box musicals or American imports. Even the RSC's current Boy in the Dress has music by Guy Chambers and Robbie Williams.

So where is the development of new British musicals? There are many places helping to nurture new talent. The Other Palace, Turbine Theatre, Iris Theatre at the Actor's Church and many others are trying to do their bit. But scratch nights and open submissions result in only a few slots being available, resulting in many shows never seeing the light of day.

Self-funding and self-producing is the only real way to even make a dent in the London theatre scene. That is why AR Productions and Lyndon Samuel have teamed up with Iris Theatre at the Actor's Church to help promote the musicals of composer Lyndon Samuel, to bring his work to a wider audience and to help raise the necessary funds to further produce musicals written by him. Alejandra Rojas of AR Productions is passionate about new musical theatre and plans to help new writers get their work on a wider platform.

The concept - An Evening with Lyndon Samuel and Friends

With two musicals already produced in London, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the music of Lyndon Samuel.

The concert will consist of songs from Dawn of Silence, which was presented at the Tristan Bates Theatre in September 2019, to full houses, and Cleopatra which has its premiere concert performance at The Actor's Church, St Paul's, Covent Garden.

Amongst these two musicals there will be songs from 'works in progress' Ghost Story (lyrics by Joseph Traynor), The Juniper Tree and Writing a Love Song (both lyrics by Robert Gould) as well as instrumental selections from Cosmos an electronic space-themed album.

The assembled cast have a wide range of performing experience and include:



Kelsey Walsh, Jack Donald, Kirsty Cherrett, Daniel Ghezzi, Rachel Farr, Wictor Koch, Claudia Moscoso, Franz S. Rojas, Julie Cloke and Shaylyn Gibson.

www.actorschurch.org

www.cleopatramusical.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You