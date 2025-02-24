AN EVENING WITH... Comes to Crazy Coqs in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SMC productions will present ‘An Evening With…' at the Crazy Coqs from the 13th-21st April. The team behind the successful West End Live Lounge and Crazy Coqs Unplugged, are returning with a brand new festival with an eclectic programme of solo shows by artists from the world of stage and screen.

The week will see a variety of singers taking to the stage with the debut of their brand new shows, all celebrating music from genres spanning musical theatre, pop, jazz and more.

Speaking of the event, its producer Shaun McCourt said, “The Crazy Coqs really is the best of the best in the London Cabaret scene. I am so excited to return to the venue with such an incredible line up of talent. Each show delivers something totally unique, and for many it marks their debut on this stage. It's going to be a great week.”

Dates and details of the line up so far can be found below:

Sunday 13th April 5pm- Ceili O'Connor: Unfiltered

Sunday 13th April 7.30pm- Laura Fuller: Judy, Liza, Barbra, Bette: These are names I shan't forget.

Monday 14th April 7pm- Peter Cumins: The Boy from Oz

Tuesday 15th April 7pm- Gracie Lou: ICONS

Sunday 20th April 5pm- Sejal Keshwala: Tunes & Chat

Sunday 20th April 7.30pm- Sam Buttery: The Baptism of Buttery

Monday 21st April 7.30pm- Sophie Naglik: Release for the Soul

Please note that there are further acts to be announced.



