AMSTERDAM Comes to Tron Theatre

Actors Touring Company will present the UK premiere of Amsterdam as part of its Spring season of work. Featuring a fresh cast, this will be the first tour under Artistic Director Matthew Xia, recently named in The Stage's Top 100 Most Influential People in Theatre. Amsterdam is written by award-winning playwright Maya Arud Yasur.

A violinist. Living in her trendy canal-side Amsterdam apartment. Nine months pregnant. One day a mysterious unpaid gas bill from 1944 arrives. It awakens unsettling feelings of collective identity, foreignness and alienation. Stories of a devastating past are compellingly reconstructed to try and make sense of the present...

Original cast member Michal Horowicz is joined by emerging star Anyebe Godwin, who recently appeared in the acclaimed Orange Tree production Little Baby Jesus. Demonstrating ATC's commitment to supporting the early career development of new acting talent, the ensemble also includes Uri Levy, a recent graduate of Guildhall, and Anya Jaya who, coming direct from her final year at Guildhall, makes her professional debut.

Examining the experience of the outsider in a highly structured society and revealing how uncomfortable truths are often buried just below the surface, Amsterdam explores the individual's relationship with their personal past and with the wider histories that define them.

Matthew Xia, Artistic Director of Actors Touring Company:

"I'm thrilled to be launching my first tour with ATC, travelling the length and breadth of the UK with a play that speaks to the outsider in all of us.

Amsterdam is a bold and powerful example of an international voice, the sort we are at risk of losing when we pull the drawbridge up."

Box Office: 0141 552 4267 or www.tron.co.uk

For full tour listings please visit: https://www.atctheatre.com/





