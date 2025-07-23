ALIENS LOVE PANTA CLAUS Comes to Curve This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leicester’s Curve theatre is preparing for another festive season of family fun as it announces a brand-new Made at Curve production of ALIENS LOVE PANTA CLAUS from Tuesday 2 December 2025 to Sunday 4 January 2026.

Based on the picture book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, ALIENS LOVE PANTA CLAUS follows the success of Curve’s 2024 adaptation of Freedman and Cort’s PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS, which ran at Curve before embarking on a 17-week UK tour.

Curve Creative Programmes Practitioner Chandni Mistry (THE OWL WHO CAME FOR CHRISTMAS, ROTI MOON) adapts and writes lyrics for the production, which is directed by Julia Thomas, whose previous Curve credits include the stage adaptation of Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees’ GIRAFFES CAN’T DANCE, as well as Roald Dahl’s GEORGE’S MARVELLOUS MEDICINE. Curve Resident Creative Jude Taylor (PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS, THE OWL WHO CAME FOR CHRISTMAS) composes new music and writes lyrics for the stage production.

Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

“Hot off the heels from the swashbuckling PIRATES LOVE UNDERPANTS, we are looking forward to bringing Claire Freedman and Ben Cort’s pants-tastic tale of Santa, aliens and underpants to our Studio stage this Christmas.

"Acclaimed director Julia Thomas makes a triumphant return to Curve, alongside our very own Chandni Mistry who is adapting the story for the stage, collaborating with Curve musical maestro Jude Taylor, who has created sensational songs for the show.

“This is the perfect festive adventure to introduce the next generation to the magic of live theatre; playing alongside our production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, it's set to be another magical Christmas at Curve and we look forward to welcoming you all!"

The aliens are excited,

As tomorrow's Christmas Day,

So instead of stealing underpants,

They're giving them away!

This Christmas at Curve, join a super-charged rabble of aliens and Santa Claus as they spread festive knicker cheer in a magical family adventure full of intergalactic joy, starry surprises and rocket fuelled memory-making for all!

All performances of ALIENS LOVE PANTA CLAUS from Friday 5 December will offer a more relaxed environment so as many children and families as possible can enjoy the show. Access performances at Curve are made possible thanks to sponsors voco Leicester and David Wilson Homes.

ALIENS LOVE PANTA CLAUS was first published by Simon and Schuster UK Ltd in 2010. This stage adaptation is produced by Curve in association with Norwell Lapley Productions Ltd.