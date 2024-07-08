ALADDIN Launches 'Music Play Day' at the Alhambra Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney’s ALADDIN is launching its first ever ‘Music Play Day’ on 20 August, during the highly anticipated run of the show at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre (14 August – 1 September 2024).

This innovative programme will welcome up to 70 young musicians and give them hands on experience of working with a professional theatre orchestra.

Members of the ALADDIN orchestra will give instrument specific masterclasses throughout the day as the group work towards a performance of the award-winning music from the show at the end of the day on the Alhambra Theatre stage. The aim of the Music Play Dayis to inspire and encourage students who enjoy playing an instrument and give them an insight into the daily work as a professional musician.

Disney’s ALADDIN are looking for young musicians aged between 12-18 from the Yorkshire area who have reached Grade 5 or above in their instruments to take part in the Music Play Day

Nancy Shakerley, Disney Theatrical Group’s Education and Audience Engagement Manager said: ‘We are excited to hear from young musicians in the Yorkshire area who would like to take part in this event. It’s a great opportunity for any musician who is considering a career in the creative industries. Participants will work with our orchestra, network with other musicians and perform on the Alhambra Stage’

Following the success for four music play days with The Lion King in Glasgow, Manchester and two in London, Disney Theatrical Group are thrilled to see this impactful initiative reach further. The wonderful music in Disney’s ALADDIN features songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin.

Applications to: https://www.aladdinthemusical.co.uk/music-play-day/and the closing date is Thursday 11 July at 10am.

