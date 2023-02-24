Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALADDIN Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in April

The tour opens in Edinburgh in October 2023.

Feb. 24, 2023  
ALADDIN Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in April

The critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time, opening in Edinburgh in October 2023, followed by dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced.

Experience the timeless story of Disney's Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle! Don't miss this extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Adapted from Disney's 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights", this smash-hit musical is brought to theatrical life in a unique and dazzling way. The show continues its record-breaking run on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and since opening there in March 2014, nine subsequent productions have launched around the world, including its 2016 West End premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre, London where the show ran until August 2019.

"As Aladdin approaches its second decade onstage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. Thanks to Casey Nicholaw's direction, Alan Menken's music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it,' said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "The musical theatre performers in the UK and Ireland rival any on the planet and we look forward to presenting the best of them in this joyous new production."

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Tony, Olivier, Grammy and eight-time Acadamy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and three-time Academy Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Ben Clare is the associate director, Kyle Seeley is the dance supervisor, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the US general manager. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

For a full list of dates and details, including an opportunity to sign up for early access to tickets before the general on sale please visit https://www.atgtickets.com/campaigns/sign-up/disneys-aladdin/ Tickets will go on sale in March and full casting will be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

24 October - 18 November 2023
Edinburgh Playhouse

Edinburgh, EH1 3AA
atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

7 December 2023 - 14 January 2024

Wales Millennium Centre

Cardiff, CF10 5AL
www.wmc.org.uk/en


17 January - 11 February 2024
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Plymouth PL1 2TR
theatreroyal.com

15 February - 10 March 2024

Sunderland Empire

Sunderland, SR1 3EX
atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire


24 April - 19 May 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ
atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre




Video: Watch Upswings Contemporary Circus Mockumentary COMMON GROUND Photo
Video: Watch Upswing's Contemporary Circus Mockumentary COMMON GROUND
In a short mockumentary, Upswing goes behind the scenes of their latest show Common Ground with Artistic Director Victoria Dela Amedume and comedy writer Athena Kugblenu as they search for a new Global Majority star to rebrand circus for the 21st Century.
LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month Photo
LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month
Lost Memories is a multi-screen video installation that draws on screenwriter Gary Thomas’ experience of being a carer to his mother, who has Alzheimer’s Disease. Combining documentary phone footage with fictional sequences, Gary Thomas’s film installation at The Curve this spring will offer a moving and poignant insight into his lived experience as a caregiver. 
World Premiere Of Emma Franklands GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in May Photo
World Premiere Of Emma Frankland's GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in May
The work of Shakespeare's best-selling but now long forgotten contemporary John Lyly, will be brought vividly to life in a field on the South Coast this Spring in a radical revival of his early modern play Galatea, adapted by Emma Frankland and Subira Joy and edited by theatre historian Andy Kesson, in a production that fuses together groundbreaking research and experimental theatre.
THE WINSTON MACHINE Comes To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
THE WINSTON MACHINE Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
An epic, intimate family saga which moves between the 1940s and the 2020s comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

More Hot Stories For You


Tin Drum To Present Groundbreaking Mixed Reality Concert Event With Legendary Composer And Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto In Summer 2023Tin Drum To Present Groundbreaking Mixed Reality Concert Event With Legendary Composer And Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto In Summer 2023
February 23, 2023

Tin Drum––the world's premier mixed reality content production studio––has announced its latest collaboration, KAGAMI. Created with award-winning musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, the mixed reality concert event will debut this June at The Shed in New York and during the Manchester International Festival in the United Kingdom. In 2024, the KAGAMI tour will continue with presentations including the Sydney Opera House and Big Ears Festival.
THE ONLY WHITE UK Premiere to be Presented at Chelsea Theatre in AprilTHE ONLY WHITE UK Premiere to be Presented at Chelsea Theatre in April
February 23, 2023

 Chelsea Theatre will present the world premiere of The Only White from 4th to 22nd April.
BLUE BADGE BUNCH Comes To VAULT FestivalBLUE BADGE BUNCH Comes To VAULT Festival
February 23, 2023

The award-winning Blue Badge Bunch is coming to VAULT Festival on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th March, 2.50pm; the interactive kids game show offering audiences the experience of what it is like to have different disabilities through interactive games.
NOW Festival is Back at The Yard This AprilNOW Festival is Back at The Yard This April
February 23, 2023

NOW is back at The Yard with a month-long programme for the here and Now. Since 2014, NOW has supported, nurtured and showcased new ideas in theatre, supporting over 60 artists whose work has been presented internationally including Jules Cunningham, Rosana Cade & Ivor MacAskill and FK Alexander.
LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next MonthLOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month
February 23, 2023

Lost Memories is a multi-screen video installation that draws on screenwriter Gary Thomas’ experience of being a carer to his mother, who has Alzheimer’s Disease. Combining documentary phone footage with fictional sequences, Gary Thomas’s film installation at The Curve this spring will offer a moving and poignant insight into his lived experience as a caregiver. 
share