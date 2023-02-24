ALADDIN Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in April

The critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time, opening in Edinburgh in October 2023, followed by dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced.

Experience the timeless story of Disney's Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle! Don't miss this extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Adapted from Disney's 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights", this smash-hit musical is brought to theatrical life in a unique and dazzling way. The show continues its record-breaking run on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and since opening there in March 2014, nine subsequent productions have launched around the world, including its 2016 West End premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre, London where the show ran until August 2019.

"As Aladdin approaches its second decade onstage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. Thanks to Casey Nicholaw's direction, Alan Menken's music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it,' said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "The musical theatre performers in the UK and Ireland rival any on the planet and we look forward to presenting the best of them in this joyous new production."

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Tony, Olivier, Grammy and eight-time Acadamy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and three-time Academy Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Ben Clare is the associate director, Kyle Seeley is the dance supervisor, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the US general manager. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

For a full list of dates and details, including an opportunity to sign up for early access to tickets before the general on sale please visit https://www.atgtickets.com/campaigns/sign-up/disneys-aladdin/ Tickets will go on sale in March and full casting will be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

24 October - 18 November 2023

Edinburgh Playhouse

Edinburgh, EH1 3AA

atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse



7 December 2023 - 14 January 2024

Wales Millennium Centre

Cardiff, CF10 5AL

www.wmc.org.uk/en



17 January - 11 February 2024

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Plymouth PL1 2TR

theatreroyal.com



15 February - 10 March 2024

Sunderland Empire

Sunderland, SR1 3EX

atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire



24 April - 19 May 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ

atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre