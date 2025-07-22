A MERRY MISRULE Comes to Battersea Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Battersea Arts Centre have announced that they will welcome back award-winning immersive arts creators Wild Rumpus with a new family adventure - A Merry Misrule - for the 2025 festive season. In this brand-new show, audiences will be invited to enter a magical world, venturing through an immersive, theatrical trail, meeting new characters to learn about Yuletide traditions from across Europe. The production will run 29 November - 24 December 2025 and press performances will take place between 3 - 6 December 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

A Merry Misrule follows the success of 2024's The Holly King and The Oak King, with Hal Chambers returning to direct another fully interactive adventure. Audiences aged 3+ will be taken on a journey to tackle unruly festive folklore characters that have run amok and restore peace and joy back to the festive season.

Across Europe, mischievous Yuletide traditions have run riot and it's up to YOU to save the festive season from chaos. Guided by the rousing ‘Resistance Rabbit', wander through enchanted lands and meet characters intent on causing disruption to the most wonderful time of the year.

Alongside Chambers, the creative team is made up of: Greg Akehurst (Lighting Designer); Rowan Cannon (Creative Director, Set and Costume Designer); and Liz Pickering (Creative Director).

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director & CEO of Battersea Arts Centre says, “We are delighted to be teaming up with Wild Rumpus once again for a brand-new festive experience for families in Wandsworth. I can't wait to see BAC's beautiful spaces transformed into new worlds in Wild Rumpus' characteristic style. This year's show promises to be full of joy and mischief – bringing together those of all ages with the message that even the smallest voices can spark big change.”

Liz Pickering, Deputy CEO of Wild Rumpus says, “We're thrilled to reunite with Battersea Arts Centre this Christmas, bringing a bold new show that weaves together nature, storytelling, and play in a wondrous celebration of the winter season.”

2025 also sees the much-loved Santa's Grotto return to BAC 6 - 24 December 2025. Nestled within the beautiful former town hall building, children will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wish with Santa and have their name added to the nice list. All children who visit Santa's Grotto will leave with a gift from the man himself.