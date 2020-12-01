A CHRISTMAS MAGIC SHOW! Announced At The Union Theatre

We could all do with a touch of magic right now... So here's the chance to join four of the hottest members of the world famous Magic Circle for a show packed full of magic and merriment! (*merriment not guaranteed).

Starring Simon Lipkin, Edward Hilsum, Harry De Cruz and Spooky Nyman, A CHRISTMAS MAGIC SHOW will play three performances only at the Union Theatre in London on Saturday 19 December (at 4pm and 7pm) and Sunday 20 December (4pm).

Simon Lipkin (that guy from Avenue Q, Rock of Ages and Nativity) is also a magician. He's got some of his brilliant friends together from the world-famous Magic Circle to create an unforgettable show, just for Christmas.

Edward Hilsum is an act that needs to be seen to be believed! He's toured the world with his magic and made history as The Magic Circle's triple crown champion, winning every competition possible in the same year... basically...he's really good.

Harry De Cruz is the undisputed King of party tricks with a repertoire of utterly useless skills no one in their right mind would learn. He spent seven years consulting for Dynamo as his 'Head of Magic' so is no stranger when it comes to mind blowing magic.

Spooky Nyman is one of the youngest solo comedy magic performers to ever appear at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has also helped to create magic for both TV and Theatre. Together, the four of them are the perfect recipe for a magical show!

Tickets available at the Union Theatre

Box office number: 020 7261 9876

Union Theatre

Old Union Yard Arches

229 Union Street

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You