A Brand New Musical Adaptation of ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming To Saffron Walden

KD Theatre Productions, Saffron Hall & Saffron Walden Town Council have announced that Alice in Wonderland will open at the Bridge End Gardens this summer.

Join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland in a brand-new open-air adaptation of Lewis Carroll's family favourite! Alice in Wonderland will play only four performances on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th August. Tickets are on sale now for this fun filled family adventure.

Discover the madness of the tea party and meet the Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts plus many more/other larger-than-life characters along Alice's journey.

This exciting and playful take on the tale features a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and lots of humour that will entertain and delight the whole family! Don't be late for this very important date!

Saffron Hall Chief Executive Angela Dixon said: "Following the success of The Wizard of Oz at Christmas, we are delighted to be working with KD Theatre Productions again for this outdoor production of Alice in Wonderland and are very excited to bring this classic story to life in the magical setting of Bridge End Gardens."

Saffron Walden Mayor Cllr James de Vries said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Saffron Hall to present Alice in Wonderland this summer. Bridge End Gardens is the perfect backdrop for this fun-packed family show, and we can't wait to welcome audiences both young and old to Saffron Walden".

Tickets are on sale now from www.saffronhall.com

Presented by KD Theatre Productions, Saffron Hall & Saffron Walden Town Council

Show sponsors Angela Reed and Greenwood Financial Planning