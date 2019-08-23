500 Primary School Children Come To The Pleasance For Free

Yesterday saw the start of an exciting new three day Pleasance Kids initiative to bring over 500 Edinburgh Primary School children to the Pleasance Courtyard to experience some Festival fun.

Children from five schools yesterday were transported to and from the Courtyard by bus to see a show and meet the cast. They made badges and keyrings in the Kidzone and were treated to delicious home made ice cream from the Beach House Cafe, who also provided lunch boxes for children on Free School Meals. A further eight schools will be coming to see shows today and on Monday.

Coming from some of the most deprived areas in Edinburgh, these children have been given the opportunity to enjoy the vibrant and creative atmosphere of the Fringe for free.

Pleasance Kids co-ordinator, Candida Alderson comments, "Thanks to a generous donation in celebration of the Pleasance Kidzone's 10th Birthday, this the first time we have been able to bring Edinburgh Primary School children in to the Plesasance Courtyard to see shows for free. It's just the start of what I hope will become a much greater engagement to give young children, from the more deprived areas of Edinburgh, the chance to enjoy the World's Greatest Arts Festival, here on their doorstep."





