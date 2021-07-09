45north Announce Full Casts For MOONCAKE, FOUND and RIME OF THE SECOND SISTER

45North, led by Creative Director Jessica Rose McVay and Creative Producer For Theatre Emily Carewe, today announce the full casts for Mooncake by Nicola T. Chang and Isabella Leung, available from 22 July, FOUND by Abi Zakarian, released 5 August, and Rime of the Second Sister by Ava Wong Davies, released 19 August which complete the second season of Written on the Waves, a series of audio plays celebrating unheard voices and emerging talent.

Mooncake was created by Nicola T. Chang and Isabella Leung and is performed by Heather Lai (Michelle), Tony Tang (Dad), Rebecca Yeo (Joey) and Michelle Yim (Mum).

The full cast for FOUND is Nathalie Armin (Mama), Jessica Bedrossian (Ziazan), Lilly Driscoll (Lena), Josh Finan (Man on Foreshore), Ché Francis (Stevie), Mika Onyx Johnson (Mateo), Pedro Leandro (Alejandro), Natasha Maggigi (Mary Lacy), Emily Steck (Kai), Amy Trigg (Reena) Rose Wardlaw (Lou) and Gabby Wong (Bunny). Written by Abi Zakarian and directed by Jessica Rose McVay and Emily Carewe.

The full cast for Rime of the Second Sister is Martina Laird (Woman), Alice Vilanculo (Riley), Witney White (Eliza) and Sky Yang (Man). Written by Ava Wong Davies and directed by Jessica Rose McVay.

The second season of Written on the Waves comprises of 8 world première audio plays. The second half of the season follows an extremely successful first half. The first play of the second season was Lifted, a trilogy of short audio plays: T4T by Tabby Lamb, Busking It by Danusia Samal and Dawn't Stop Believing by Eva Scott which explored different types of joy. The second release was Darling by Tabby Lamb, an ode to magic, adventures and messy queerness, followed by On the Line by Dessa, an intimate phone call between long-time friends Gina and Simon. These are all available now via www.forty-fivenorth.com/writtenonthewaves, along with the entire first season.