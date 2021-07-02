2GORGEOUS4U Will Open the Liverpool Theatre Festival in September

Organisers of Liverpool Theatre Festival have announced that a one-woman show starring popular Scouse actress Lindzi Germain and written by acclaimed Liverpool playwright Mark Davies Markham will open this year's event.

Comedy 2Gorgeous4U - From Ladette To Laundrette will open Liverpool Theatre Festival on Wednesday 1 September 2021 with two performances at 5pm and 8pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 2 July 2021.

Liverpool Theatre Festival runs between Wednesday 1 September and Sunday 12 September 2021. The 10-day event features mainstream and established acts, artists, and productions. The festival will adhere to all Covid-19 and Government guidelines required at the time.

Created by Liverpool theatre producer Bill Elms, the festival was first staged in September 2020. Bill stepped in to bring entertainment back to audiences after theatres across the country were ordered to close their doors as part of the first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 - giving live performance and creatives a platform during the most challenging of times.

Officially opening the second year of the award-winning outdoor festival, 2Gorgeous4U - From Ladette To Laundrette promises audiences a show packed with laughter, throw backs to the Nineties, and a soundtrack guaranteed to bring back memories of the decade. Written by Mark Davies Markham and directed by Francesca Goodridge.

Played by Lindzi Germain, Clare is a beautician with her own spa and treatment room in Waterloo. Happily single, she is online just in case. Her one desire in life is a wet room.

Back in the Britpop 1990s, Clare was one half of a pop duo 2Gorgeous4U with her best mate Tina, they were wild - but fell out acrimoniously. So when they're asked to reform for a music festival in their hometown of Liverpool, can they put the past behind them and move on - and what was it all about? All set against a musical soundtrack featuring Queen Latifa, Blur, Gabrielle, KKlass, and plenty more.

Bootle-born Mark Davies Markham was first praised for his writing ability by teacher Mrs Huntington after he penned a short story at Bedford Road Primary School - and thanks to her encouragement he's been writing ever since. Mark performed poetry at Left Bank Bistro with musicians, and his first play was Are You Awake for Liverpool Lunchtime Theatre above Chaucer's Tavern, all while still a care worker for Mencap in North Wales.

Mark trained to be a teacher, juggling his writing and teaching for eight years before going professional. He won a young playwright's competition for BBC Radio 4 in 1990 which was Sony nominated, and has since written more than 20 plays for them including Just A Girl (series one to five); The Liberty of Norton Folgate with Madness; and Goose Breath recorded on location in Liverpool. He has also written for EastEnders; This Life (Writers Guild series award); Band Of Gold; and The Liverpool Nativity Live on BBC3 (9Czech TV Prize). Theatre credits include Eric's at The Everyman; the UK version of Taboo with Boy George (Olivier and What's On Stage awards); and Special Measures at Liverpool's Royal Court.

Multi-talented Lindzi Germain has graced the stages of all major theatres across Merseyside as a performer and writer. A presenter on The Guide Liverpool, she also keeps children entertained with her Storytime channel on You Tube and social media.

Writer Mark Davies Markham commented: "I first met Bill Elms when Taboo played the Liverpool Empire, so when he asked me if I'd like to get involved with Liverpool Theatre Festival I jumped at the chance to do a show back home. I mentioned to Lindzi Germain a couple of years ago that I'd love to write a one-woman show for her and here it is, 2Gorgeous4U - From Ladette To Laundrette is a post lockdown show to lift our spirits. I'm delighted to be working with super talented director Francesca Goodridge, and it's a real privilege to open the festival in September."

Producer and artistic director Bill Elms commented: "I've been a huge fan of Mark's work for many years, so to have him premiere a show at Liverpool Theatre Festival and officially open our second year is a huge compliment. The industry is still going through a very challenging time so to have the support of such an incredible writer like Mark, is massively encouraging and inspiring."

The announcement of 2Gorgeous4U - From Ladette To Laundrette opens the festival's programme which already includes The Last Five Years (Friday 3 September); Everybody's Talking About Musicals (Saturday 4 September); Electric Dreams (Sunday 5 September); Opera Beneath The Stars (Thursday 9 September); Broken Biscuits (Friday 10 September); with Something About George - The George Harrison Story closing the festival on Sunday 12 September. More shows will be announced shortly.

Organisers of Liverpool Theatre Festival will shortly present Little LTF, the festival's new sister event to champion and showcase new talent through 14 new works. Little LTF will run between Monday 12 July and Sunday 18 July 2021 at St Luke's Bombed Out Church in a different stage set-up to the main festival.

Liverpool Theatre Festival is sponsored by Falconer Chester Hall and supported by Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres.

Visit www.liverpooltheatrefestival.com for the latest news updates.