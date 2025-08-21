The Comedians' Choice Awards 2025 Shortlist Revealed

The winners of Best Show, Best Newcomer and Best Person will be announced at The Comedians' Choice Awards Ceremony.
British Comedy Guide in association with Angel Comedy have announced the shortlists for The Comedians' Choice Awards 2025, as voted by comedians performing at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The shows shortlisted for The Best Show Award are:
Alison Spittle: BIG
Devin Gray: May Divorce Be With You
Garry Starr: Classic Penguins
Lorna Rose Treen: 24 Hour Diner People
Luke McQueen: Comedian's Comedian
Nate Kitch: Something Different!!!!!
Ozzy Algar: Speed Queen
Roger O'Sullivan: Fekken
Rosa Garland: Primal Bog
Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan: Different Party
And the performers shortlisted for BEST NEWCOMER are:
Ada Player & Bron Waugh
Ayo Adenekan
Ed Mulvey
Jessie Nixon
Molly McGuinness
Ozzy Algar
Roger O'Sullivan
Sofia May
The winners of Best Show, Best Newcomer and Best Person will be announced at The Comedians' Choice Awards Ceremony which will take place at The Counting House Ballroom at 11:30pm tonight (Thursday, 21st August 2025) - entry is free, just turn up to celebrate these fantastic performers and the last week of the Fringe.
Founded in 2014, these unique awards set out to help highlight the amazing work of those who may well otherwise go unrecognised, as judged by those who understand their efforts the best: their peers. This year, thanks to support from Angel Comedy and Flick Morris PR, all three winners will receive a trophy and the winners of Best Show and Best Newcomer will both receive the offer of a London transfer to The Bill Murray, a week of free rehearsal space at The Bill Murray for a future show, a preview at The Bill Murray ahead of their next Edinburgh Fringe run and £500 towards a PR package with Flick Morris PR, for their next Edinburgh Fringe show.
