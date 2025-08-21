The Comedians' Choice Awards 2025 Shortlist Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British Comedy Guide in association with Angel Comedy have announced the shortlists for The Comedians' Choice Awards 2025, as voted by comedians performing at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The shows shortlisted for The Best Show Award are:

Alison Spittle: BIG

Devin Gray: May Divorce Be With You

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins

Lorna Rose Treen: 24 Hour Diner People

Luke McQueen: Comedian's Comedian

Nate Kitch: Something Different!!!!!

Ozzy Algar: Speed Queen

Roger O'Sullivan: Fekken

Rosa Garland: Primal Bog

Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan: Different Party

And the performers shortlisted for BEST NEWCOMER are:

Ada Player & Bron Waugh

Ayo Adenekan

Ed Mulvey

Jessie Nixon

Molly McGuinness

Ozzy Algar

Roger O'Sullivan

Sofia May

The winners of Best Show, Best Newcomer and Best Person will be announced at The Comedians' Choice Awards Ceremony which will take place at The Counting House Ballroom at 11:30pm tonight (Thursday, 21st August 2025) - entry is free, just turn up to celebrate these fantastic performers and the last week of the Fringe.

Founded in 2014, these unique awards set out to help highlight the amazing work of those who may well otherwise go unrecognised, as judged by those who understand their efforts the best: their peers. This year, thanks to support from Angel Comedy and Flick Morris PR, all three winners will receive a trophy and the winners of Best Show and Best Newcomer will both receive the offer of a London transfer to The Bill Murray, a week of free rehearsal space at The Bill Murray for a future show, a preview at The Bill Murray ahead of their next Edinburgh Fringe run and £500 towards a PR package with Flick Morris PR, for their next Edinburgh Fringe show.