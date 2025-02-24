Anna Williams Succeeds Prue Skene CBE as Chair of Cardboard Citizens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cardboard Citizens is delighted has announced the appointment of Anna Williams as Chair of its Board of Trustees, succeeding Prue Skene CBE who has Chaired the award-winning arts and social justice charity since 2016.

Anna Williams is presently interim CEO at Aesop Arts and Society Ltd. Prior to this, she was at Birmingham Royal Ballet for almost 30 years, working in successive roles as Finance Director, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive. She is a qualified chartered accountant and has served a number of arts boards including The Drum Arts Centre, Bath Festivals, and Culture Central. She is currently Trustee for the Young Vic and the Theatre Development Trust.

On her appointment, Anna Williams said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been asked to join the Board of Cardboard Citizens as Chair. After more than 30 years of working in arts, my belief in the power of stories and story telling remains undimmed. Stories not only hold communities and cultures together but help people to cross lines and see the world differently. This is why companies like Cardboard Citizens, that champion the voice and expression of artists who are underrepresented and often unheard, are vital in our cultural ecology. I am excited about working with the Board, Lisa, Chris and the whole Cardboard Citizens team and community to amplify this voice and tell new stories. Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome.”

Anna Williams succeeds Prue Skene as Chair of Cardboard Citizens. Prue has served at the helm of the charity since 2016, overseeing the appointment of its first Artistic Director with lived experience of homelessness. Chris Sonnex's appointment in 2021 marked the start of a new era for Cardboard Citizens with a radically reimagined programme of creative opportunities by and for people experiencing poverty, inequity and homelessness.

Outgoing Chair, Prue Skene, said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve as Chair of Cardboard Citizens, an organisation that holds a special place in my heart. Over the years, I've seen firsthand the incredible impact it has made with supporting people experiencing homelessness, providing not just a voice but a platform for change. Thank you to all the Members, my fellow Trustees, the staff team and everyone who has supported us along the way – you are the driving force at Citz. As I pass the baton to Anna, I am filled with confidence knowing that Cardboard Citizens is in such capable hands. The future is bright, and I'm excited to see how the leadership will continue to inspire innovation and progress.”

Executive Director & Joint CEO of Cardboard Citizens, Lisa Briscoe, said: “On behalf of the entire team at Cardboard Citizens, we extend our deepest gratitude to Prue for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment over the past decade. Through times of change and challenge, she has been an absolute rock – steady, inspiring, and steadfast in her dedication to our mission. Her vision and tireless efforts have not only guided our progress as an organisation but also acted as a source of inspiration for the leadership team and the entire board. We are profoundly grateful for her invaluable contributions and wish her all the best in her next chapter, knowing the incredible legacy she leaves behind will continue to guide us.”

Also announced today is the appointment of a new Trustee, Mete Akkemik. Mete is Vice President in Strategic Business Operations for Capital Group and is the current sponsor of its Arts Community for the Europe and Asia chapter. Mete was first introduced to Cardboard Citizens over a decade ago at one of its interactive, all-day workshops for Capital Group as a corporate supporter of the charity. Since then, he has volunteered his professional skills to support the development of Cardboard Citizens' finance systems, as well as attending performances and participating in its fundraising efforts. Mete Akkemik now joins current Trustees: Chris Bull, Ayesha Casely-Hayford, Charlie Josephine, Ajeet Jugnauth, Claire Matthews, Jenique McNaught (co-Vice Chair) and Matthew Xia (co-Vice Chair).

Cardboard Citizens' Board of Trustees is supported by two Members Representatives, elected annually by the charity's 120-strong Membership, all of whom have lived experience of homelessness, poverty or inequity. This year's newly-elected Members Representatives are Shahab Awad and Gordon Booker Jr. Shahab is an actor and writer from Brixton with Sudanese and British heritage. He has lived experience of poverty, social inequity, chronic illness, and homelessness. As a Member of Cardboard Citizens, he was seen most recently in its More Than One Story short films series in partnership with The Big Issue, giving a blistering performance of the closing monologue, This is what it means, written by Chris Sonnex. Gordon has been a Member of Cardboard Citizens since 2010 during which time he has taken part in courses, workshops, R&Ds and Member Forums. He runs the weekly Community Check-Ins, a space for Members to connect and share their work. Throughout 2025, Shahab and Gordon will represent the views of Members in all Board meetings and strategy sessions as well as leading the Member Forums, a place for Members to learn more about how Cardboard Citizens is run, to find out what's going on, and to give feedback on their experiences.

On his appointment, Shahab Awad said: “Being a Member Rep is a chance to help more people experience the positive benefits I've been lucky enough to enjoy as a Member. I know firsthand what engaging with the staff, programmes and workshops available at Citz can bring and I want to be a part of ensuring more people in need get access. I will also help develop and maintain Citz' other great asset, the supportive and caring community of Members that I feel privileged to be a part of. I will bring their voice to the Board and establish greater communication, connection and collaboration between all those with a stake in Cardboard Citizens."

