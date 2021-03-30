SHOW ME COLOR Comes to Istanbul's Kasa Gallery

Show Me Color is currently being shown on display at Istanbul's Kasa Gallery in Istanbul, Turkey.

The exhibition is curated by Yekhan Pınarlıgil and brings together the art works of Marguerite Bornhauser, Çınar Eslek and Semiha Berksoy.

"Show Me Color" explores the relationship between skin, spirit and color in the interactions of artists in their productions and creative processes until 23th April.

Learn more at http://kasagaleri.sabanciuniv.edu/en/.