SHOW ME COLOR Comes to Istanbul's Kasa Gallery

The exhibition is curated by Yekhan Pınarlıgil and brings together the art works of Marguerite Bornhauser, Çınar Eslek and Semiha Berksoy.

Mar. 30, 2021  
Show Me Color is currently being shown on display at Istanbul's Kasa Gallery in Istanbul, Turkey.

"Show Me Color" explores the relationship between skin, spirit and color in the interactions of artists in their productions and creative processes until 23th April.

Learn more at http://kasagaleri.sabanciuniv.edu/en/.


