Egypt's Theater Art House Will Host 10 Performances During Eid al-Fitr Holidays

Egypt's Theater Art House will present 10 theatrical performances between Cairo and Alexandria, starting from the second day of Eid al-Fitr, Egypt Today reports.

Full lineup:

The National Theater Company will perform its show "The Optimist", for director Islam Imam on the National Theater in Attaba at 6 p.m.

Al-Talea Theater Troupe will present the play "Al-Sandok" [The Box] for director Reda Hassanain in Zaki Tulaimat Hall in Al-Talea Theater in Attaba at 7 p.m.

Al-Ghad Theater Troupe, in cooperation with Al-Talea Theater Troupe, will open its new show "The Rites of Return" for director Saeed Suliman at 6 p.m. in Salah Abdel Sabour Hall in Al-Talea Theater in Attaba.

The Small Floating Theater in Manial will perform "Saheb Maqam" [A Man of Status] for director Adel Hassan at 7 p.m., starting on third day of Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The Cairo Puppet Theater Company will perform a children's show, "Journey of the Beautiful Time" for director Mohammed Nour at 6:30 p.m. in the Cairo Puppet Theater in Attaba.

Finally, The National Children's Theater Company presents "Cats" for director Safwat Sobhy at 7 p.m. in the Metropol Theater in Attaba.

Read more on Egypt Today.