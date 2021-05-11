Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Egypt's Theater Art House Will Host 10 Performances During Eid al-Fitr Holidays

Shows include Cats, children's puppet shows, The Optimist, and more.

May. 11, 2021  

Egypt's Theater Art House will present 10 theatrical performances between Cairo and Alexandria, starting from the second day of Eid al-Fitr, Egypt Today reports.

Full lineup:

The National Theater Company will perform its show "The Optimist", for director Islam Imam on the National Theater in Attaba at 6 p.m.

Al-Talea Theater Troupe will present the play "Al-Sandok" [The Box] for director Reda Hassanain in Zaki Tulaimat Hall in Al-Talea Theater in Attaba at 7 p.m.

Al-Ghad Theater Troupe, in cooperation with Al-Talea Theater Troupe, will open its new show "The Rites of Return" for director Saeed Suliman at 6 p.m. in Salah Abdel Sabour Hall in Al-Talea Theater in Attaba.

The Small Floating Theater in Manial will perform "Saheb Maqam" [A Man of Status] for director Adel Hassan at 7 p.m., starting on third day of Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The Cairo Puppet Theater Company will perform a children's show, "Journey of the Beautiful Time" for director Mohammed Nour at 6:30 p.m. in the Cairo Puppet Theater in Attaba.

Finally, The National Children's Theater Company presents "Cats" for director Safwat Sobhy at 7 p.m. in the Metropol Theater in Attaba.

Read more on Egypt Today.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Turkey Stories
Barista Offers New All-Star Album OPEN SESAME VOL. 1: HER DRESS Photo

Barista Offers New All-Star Album OPEN SESAME VOL. 1: HER DRESS

Patrick Hahn Named Principal Guest Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Borusan İstanbul Photo

Patrick Hahn Named Principal Guest Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Borusan İstanbul Philharmonic Orchestra

Traditional Turkish Shadow Theater Will Make its Way to Europe Photo

Traditional Turkish Shadow Theater Will Make its Way to Europe

Backstage: A Memory of Theater, Hagop Ayvaz Exhibition is on at the Yapı Kredi Culture In Photo

'Backstage: A Memory of Theater, Hagop Ayvaz' Exhibition is on at the Yapı Kredi Culture In Art


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Composer Neil Berg Joins SUNY Student Assembly
  • VIDEO: David Schookoff Teaches Character Building for MTC Education
  • VIDEO: Eartha Kitt Hit Becomes A Timely Parody With Jim Brosseau and Halcyone Hurst's 'Sanitizer Baby'
  • VIDEO: THE SANTA CLOSET At Houses on the Moon Theater Company