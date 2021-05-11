Egypt's Theater Art House Will Host 10 Performances During Eid al-Fitr Holidays
Shows include Cats, children's puppet shows, The Optimist, and more.
Egypt's Theater Art House will present 10 theatrical performances between Cairo and Alexandria, starting from the second day of Eid al-Fitr, Egypt Today reports.
Full lineup:
The National Theater Company will perform its show "The Optimist", for director Islam Imam on the National Theater in Attaba at 6 p.m.
Al-Talea Theater Troupe will present the play "Al-Sandok" [The Box] for director Reda Hassanain in Zaki Tulaimat Hall in Al-Talea Theater in Attaba at 7 p.m.
Al-Ghad Theater Troupe, in cooperation with Al-Talea Theater Troupe, will open its new show "The Rites of Return" for director Saeed Suliman at 6 p.m. in Salah Abdel Sabour Hall in Al-Talea Theater in Attaba.
The Small Floating Theater in Manial will perform "Saheb Maqam" [A Man of Status] for director Adel Hassan at 7 p.m., starting on third day of Eid al-Fitr holidays.
The Cairo Puppet Theater Company will perform a children's show, "Journey of the Beautiful Time" for director Mohammed Nour at 6:30 p.m. in the Cairo Puppet Theater in Attaba.
Finally, The National Children's Theater Company presents "Cats" for director Safwat Sobhy at 7 p.m. in the Metropol Theater in Attaba.
Read more on Egypt Today.