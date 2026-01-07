WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Tulsa PAC in January

🎭 NEW! Tulsa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tulsa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wind in the Willows is coming to Tulsa PAC this month. Recommended for grades 3+, performances will run January 27 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Journey into the Wild Wood on this multi-media adventure based on Kenneth Grahame's beloved children's novel. Wind in the Willows mixes classic storytelling with projected illustrations to tell the trials of Mole and Rat on an all-night race against time as they venture through the hidden wonders of the forest to find the young Otter before it's too late.

From the team who brought us Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition , the production uses 180-degree projection that surrounds the performer and provides scenic elements throughout the show, while underscoring music and soundscapes set the mood. Experience the magic and mystery as award winning actor Noel Gaulin plays all the fabled characters in this new adaptation of this classic story.