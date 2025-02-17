Tulsa Opera Performs THE TRAGEDY OF CARMEN This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tulsa Opera will perform The Tragedy of Carmen this week. Performances will run February 21-23 at John H. Williams Theatre.

A wildfire of passion ignites the moment disgraced nobleman-turned-soldier Don José meets the beautiful, free-spirited Roma woman, Carmen. But like a wildfire, that passion soon burns out of control, consuming José’s life, honor, and relationships. Like a wildfire, Carmen’s love for freedom and independence cannot easily be contained or controlled.

Adapted from the original Prosper Mérimée novella and Georges Bizet’s blockbuster opera Carmen, The Tragedy of Carmen is a compact, intimate, and scorching adaptation of the popular story featuring the famous score’s most beloved musical gems and dramatic moments while more closely following Mérimée’s original story. Carolyn Watson helms the orchestra. Sung in French with English supertitles, accompanied by orchestra. 80 minutes, no intermission.

