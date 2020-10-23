Tulsa Opera Launches TULSA OPERA ALIVE With Tobias Picker

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The new show launches on October 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Tulsa Opera is launching a new conversation series, called Tulsa Opera Alive, that features Tobias Picker.

The new show launches on October 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT with guest Francesca Zambello

Through conversations between composer / Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker and luminaries in the opera world, the Tulsa Opera Alive discussion series explores the past, present, and future of opera, including in the context of COVID-19 and its immense impact on the performing arts.

In this inaugural episode, livestreamed via Zoom, Mr. Picker speaks with guest and world-renowned opera and theater director Francesca Zambello, who serves as General Director of the Glimmerglass Festival and Artistic Director of Washington National Opera.

Watch at TulsaOpera.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You