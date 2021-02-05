Tulsa Ballet Launches 2021 SIGNATURE SERIES

Tulsa Theatre launches its 2021 Signature Series, March 5-14, 2021.

Two brand new World Premieres and a piece created just for Tulsa Ballet...it doesn't get much better than that. The dancers of Tulsa Ballet are returning to Studio K for Signature Series, a triple-bill program featuring three choreographers with three stunning pieces. Opening our evening will be a brand new piece by Andrew McNicol, a British choreographer of unique talent and youthful exuberance. TBII will be performing the second piece by Yury Yanowsky, a long-awaited piece Yanowsky created last winter meant to premiere in April 2020. Closing the program will be PARHELIA, an emotional and primal piece by Jennifer Archibald.

Masks must be worn at all times if attending in person, including during the performance.

If you are not ready to join the performance in person, you can still watch from the comfort of your couch! The company is offering virtual tickets for just $25 so that the entire family can enjoy together.

Learn more at https://tulsaballet.org/signature-series-2021-2/.