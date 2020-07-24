Theatre Tulsa Will Offer a Masterclass With Brittney Johnson

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway star Brittney Johnson will offer professional training to Theatre Tulsa through a one-time-only masterclass Oct. 10.

The two-hour virtual class will be held online through live videoconferencing.

She will provide interactive training on song interpretation and audition coaching. There are five slots ($75 each) available for individual training. You can attend the class as an observer for $25.

Brittney is best known for making theatre history as the first person of color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Other Broadway roles include Fantine and Eponine in Les Miserables, plus Motown, Sunset Boulevard, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Choose one of the forms here to either apply for one of the five individual training slots, or to observe the class.

