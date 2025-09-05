 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Straight No Chaser Brings HOLIDAY ROAD to Tulsa

The performance will take place on November 13, at 7:30 pm at Tulsa PAC.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
Straight No Chaser Brings HOLIDAY ROAD to Tulsa Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Straight No Chaser: Holiday Road is coming to Tulsa. The performance will take place on November 13, at 7:30 pm at Tulsa PAC.

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch.

They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.




Need more Tulsa Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
34 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
72 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos