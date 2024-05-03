Performances run May 4-5, 2024.
Once On This Island comes to Tulsa PAC this week. Performances run May 4-5, 2024. The musical is presented by Theatre Tulsa.
A tale of love, prejudice, and the power of storytelling. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl, sets out on a remarkable journey to follow her heart and find her place in the world.
Once On This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty.
