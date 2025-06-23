 tracking pixel
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Comes to Tulsa PAC in September

Performances will run September 2-7, 2025.

By: Jun. 23, 2025
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Comes to Tulsa PAC in September Image
KIMBERLY AKIMBO is coming to Tulsa in September. Performances will run September 2-7, 2025 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical.  It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is recommended for ages 14 and up.  It contains some strong language, crude humor, references to alcohol use and authentic New Jersey vernacular.



