HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to Tulsa PAC in April

Hello, Dolly! is coming to Tulsa PAC in April. Performances will run April 11 - 20, 2025.

As one of America's most beloved musicals Hello, Dolly! has been gladdening people's hearts since its Broadway debut in 1964. Now 60 years young, the light-hearted comedy reunites you with some of its iconic numbers such as; 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' and 'Before The Parade Passes By'.

In 1880s New York, the ridiculously rich widower, Horace Vandergelder is on the hunt for a wife. To aid him in his search he employs the services of professional matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi, little does he know that Dolly already knows who his perfect match would be...Herself! Now all Dolly has to do is make Horace realize it as well...

