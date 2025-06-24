Bob Dylan Center to Host Special Concert Event Celebrating New Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bob Dylan Center will celebrate its newest exhibition, “Going Electric: Bob Dylan ’65,” with two special performances by The Million Dollar Bashers, featuring members of Sonic Youth, X, Wilco and more on July 26 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Million Dollar Bashers are an ad hoc supergroup featuring Lee Ranaldo and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth; John Doe of X; Nels Cline and Mikael Jorgensen of Wilco; Ethan Miller of Howlin Rain; singer-songwriter Sunny War; three-time U.S. Poet Laureate and Bob Dylan Center artist-in-residence Joy Harjo, accompanied by Doug Keith; dream-pop duo Dean & Britta of Luna; singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock; and singer-songwriter Emma Swift. Ranaldo will serve as musical director for the evening.

The name “Million Dollar Bashers” is a nod to the musicians, including Ranaldo, Shelley and Doe, who played on the soundtrack to the 2007 Todd Haynes-directed Dylan biopic “I’m Not There.” Dylan first recorded the song “Million Dollar Bash” with The Band in 1967 and officially released it as part of the “Basement Tapes” collection in 1975. The evening’s set list will highlight Dylan songs from 1965, when he shocked fans at the annual Newport Folk Festival by playing an electrified rock-and-roll set with members of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. The same year saw the release of Dylan’s landmark albums “Bringing It All Back Home” and “Highway 61 Revisited.”

The concerts will conclude a week of Dylan-related festivities in Tulsa, including the opening of the comprehensive exhibit “Going Electric: Bob Dylan ’65” and the return of the biannual World of Bob Dylan conference organized by the University of Tulsa.

Tickets will be available for two concert times: a seated early show at 6:30 p.m. and a standing-room-only late show at 9:30 p.m. Sales open to Bob Dylan Center members on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. CT; to World of Bob Dylan Conference registrants on Thursday, June 26, at 10 a.m. CT; and to the general public on Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. CT.

“Going Electric,” the center’s most comprehensive exhibit to date, chronicles the rise of folk-rock in 1965, culminating with the Newport Folk Festival. The exhibit features an original manuscript of “Mr. Tambourine Man” along with Mike Bloomfield’s electric guitar from the Newport performance, and other rarely- or never-before-seen artifacts.

An exclusive member opening of the exhibit will be held on Wednesday, July 23, at the center followed by a one-time screening at Circle Cinema of rare footage of Dylan's controversial July 25, 1965, performance at the Newport Folk Festival and Q&A.

About the Bob Dylan Center

The Bob Dylan Center, located at 116 E. Reconciliation Way in Tulsa, Oklahoma, inspires and celebrates fearless creativity by exploring the music and artistry of the Nobel Prize–winning singer-songwriter as a catalyst for personal expression and cultural change. As the primary public venue for the Bob Dylan Archive® collection, the center curates and exhibits a priceless collection of more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan’s career, including handwritten manuscripts, notebooks and correspondence; films, videos, photographs and artwork; memorabilia and ephemera; personal documents and effects; unreleased studio and concert recordings; musical instruments and many other elements. The center presents a full roster of public programs including concerts, film screenings and author talks. Since opening in May 2022, the Bob Dylan Center has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and nearly 40 countries.

