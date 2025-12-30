THE WIZ Comes to Tulsa PAC in May 2026

🎭 NEW! Tulsa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tulsa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Broadway touring production of “The Wiz” will be presented in Tulsa in May 2026, offering residents a major musical theatre event at Chapman Music Hall, part of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The run will span six performances from May 5 through May 10, marking one of the city’s largest performing arts attractions of the spring season.

“The Wiz,” a Tony Award-winning reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz, follows Dorothy and her friends on a journey through a vibrant, spirited world with a score rooted in soul and R&B.

The cast includes Dana Cimone as Dorothy, Alan Mingo Jr. as The Wiz, Sheherazade as Glinda, and Kyla Jade as Aunt Em / Evillene. They are supported by an ensemble of dancers and singers skilled in musical theatre and choreography. Specific casting announcements for the Tulsa engagement are expected from the tour’s producers in early 2026.

Performances are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 5 and continue through Sunday, May 10. Evening shows will be offered on most dates, with at least one matinee performance, accommodating both weekday and weekend attendance.

The production is part of a broader national tour bringing “The Wiz” to communities across the United States.