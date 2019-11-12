Young People's Theatre Presents World Premiere Of A MILLION BILLION PIECES

Young People's Theatre (YPT) is excited to present the world premiere of A Million Billion Pieces - a moving story of love directed by one of Canada's most celebrated actors and directors, Philip Akin (Artistic Director, Obsidian Theatre). In this bold new production, two teens are isolated by a rare disease that could prove deadly if they make contact. Craving connection, they progress from flirty DMs to a precarious encounter, each with their own reason to test what it is to live - and love - like other people. It will be presented in the Studio from November 25 to December 13, 2019, for ages 13 and up.

Created by Playwright David James Brock and Composer Gareth Williams, A Million Billion Pieces began in 2013 as a multimedia project with Scottish Opera (Breath Cycle), and incorporates soprano vocals.

"This play is about making the time we have count," said Playwright David James Brock. "[The teens'] in-person meeting after a year of 'safe' online interactions is an act of defiance against science, rumour and time. As they wade into the unknown, they carry the weight of explorers to a new planet. Stepping into this new world is less about a fear of dying than it is about a fear of not living."

Each production in YPT's 2019.20 Season explores one of the Seven Ancestral Teachings of the Anishinaabe (Wisdom, Love, Respect, Bravery, Honesty, Humility and Truth), with A Million Billion Pieces embodying Love. "This is a play about love, in all its cheesy, logical, passionate and, yes, operatic forms," said Brock. This new work explores what it means to belong, our willingness to live, and the necessity of emotional and physical relationships.

A Million Billion Pieces features Aldrin Bundoc, Simon Gagnon, Kate Martin and Jonelle Sills.

Director: Philip Akin; Playwright: David James Brock; Composer: Gareth Williams; Set & Costume Designer: Rachel Forbes; Lighting Designer: Kaitlin Hickey; Projection Designer: Daniel Oulton; Dramaturg: Stephen Colella; Assistant Director: Samson Brown; Stage Manager: Kate Porter.

Performances:

Nov. 25 & 26 at 10:30AM | Nov. 27 & 28 at 1PM | Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 & 8 at 2PM | Dec. 3-5, 10-13 at 10:30AM & 1:15PM | Dec. 6 at 7PM

Relaxed Performances: Dec. 4 at 10:30AM and Dec. 8 at 2PM

ASL Interpreted Performance: Dec. 8 at 2PM and Dec. 10 at 10:30AM



Tickets: Youth & Senior: $19; Adults: $24 (plus HST & service charges)

Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org

Box Office: 416.862.2222 x2





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You