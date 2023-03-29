Young People's Theatre Presents FROZEN RIVER An Award-Winning Tale Of Reconciliation Spanning Seven Generations

Young People's Theatre will present Frozen River (nîkwatin sîpiy), a timely play from Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP). This award-winning production tells a story that spans seven generations, and explores themes of reconciliation, connection, and learning from those who have protected our waterways for centuries.

A recipient of the Playwrights Guild of Canada's 2021 Sharon Enkin Plays for Young People Award, Frozen River is co-written by Michaela Washburn, Joelle Peters and Carrie Costello, and directed by Katie German. Frozen River is on the Ada Slaight Stage from April 17 to 28, 2023 and is recommended for ages 5 to 12.

In Frozen River (nîkwatin sîpiy), Grandmother Moon tells the story of two eleven-year-olds, born under the same blood moon, but in different parts of the world. Frozen River follows their stories as they meet in a forest, and that of their descendants who meet in present day Manitoba. A broken promise from the past can be righted when there is finally an openness to learn from those who have honoured the waterways for generations.

"I was drawn to Frozen River because it is about relationships," says Director Katie German. "Relationships with each other, with the land and the water, and with ourselves. I hope that audiences leave the play talking about how their relationships are contributing to a better world for the generations after us."

Playwrights Washburn, Peters and Costello also hope that young audiences will be inspired to ask questions about how they can play active parts in ensuring the health and wellbeing of the environment and one another.

"These themes of reconciliation, as well as generational and environmental impact, are so important for our young (and older) audiences to examine," says Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. "It's a brilliant tale and we are so thrilled to present Frozen River at YPT this spring."

Frozen River features performances by Julia Davis, Keely McPeek and Emily Meadows.

Additional credits include: Assistant Director: Julie Lumsden; Set & Props Designer: Andrew Moro; Costume Designer: Jay Havens; Lighting Designer: Dean Cowieson; Composer & Sound Designer: MJ Dandeneau; Language Keeper: Cameron Robertson; Dialect Coach: Rhea Rodych-Rasidescu; Assistant Set Designer: Shauna Jones; Assistant Costume Designer: Amy McPherson; Stage Manager: Julia Cirillo.

Frozen River

(nîkwatin sîpiy)

Co-written by Michaela Washburn, Joelle Peters and Carrie Costello

Directed by Katie German

An MTYP Production

Originally directed by Ann Hodges and Tracey Nepinak

Performances:

Weekdays: April 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27 at 10:15AM & 1:00PM | April 17 at 1:00PM | April 28 at 10:15AM

Weekend: April 22 and 23 at 2:00PM

Relaxed Performances: April 23 at 2:00PM and April 24 at 10:15AM

Recommended for ages 5 to 12

Tickets:

Youth 1-18/Senior 65+: $10 - $34 (plus HST & service charges)

Adult 19+: $10 - $39 (plus HST & service charges)

Purchase Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org

Box Office: 416.862.2222