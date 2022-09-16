Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YPT Presents World Premiere of BENTBOY Next Month

Performances run October 3 â€“ 23, 2022.

Toronto News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022 Â 

Young People's Theatre has announced the opening of its 2022.23 season with the world premiere of Bentboy - a heroic First Nations tale about an unlikely warrior told through movement, dance and myth. As Bentboy opens YPT's newly named Ada Slaight Stage, its audiences will be the first to experience the theatre's historic $13.5 million expansion and renovation. Written by YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes and directed by Eric Coates, former GCTC Artistic Director, the play features choreography by Dora Award-winner Waawaate Fobister, and a dynamic cast and creative team that includes Indigenous artists from across Canada. Bentboy runs from October 3 to 23, 2022.

"I am so excited to be welcoming audiences back in person - for the first time in three years - to YPT's brand new spaces," said Herbie Barnes. "Not only will Bentboy be a joyful experience for our young audiences, but it's also an eye-opening play of heroism and learning. It reveals the epic simplicity of a child seeing their whole world for the first time."

In his first engagement with the historic theatre, YPT welcomes veteran theatre director Eric Coates. "I've always aspired to work at YPT, so I was delighted when Herbie invited me to join this project," he said. "Bentboy explores the interconnectedness of all elements, which is of particular interest to me. In a world that has suffered so deeply in recent years from a lack of personal connection, Bentboy reminds us that we are all part of the same circle."

The story begins deep in a forest, in another time, with a child called Bentboy. Hunched and hobbled by his curved back, Bentboy is cast aside by his village. Until one day, he is chosen by an elder as the unlikely warrior to embark on a quest to save the village from grave danger. And so begins his epic adventure, and a tale both treacherous and tender. Along the way, Bentboy encounters an uninvited companion, and the two are plunged into a world that comes to life in perilous and astonishing ways. Each on their own path, it will become a journey that transforms them both.

After workshops with Manitoba Theatre for Young People and Native Earth Performing Arts, Bentboy entered into development at YPT under former Artistic Director Allen MacInnis. The play received development support and two workshops with YPT in 2019. It was shortlisted for the Sharon Enkin Plays for Young People Award in 2020.

The title character, Bentboy, is played by Dylan Thomas-Bouchier, a Cree and Dene storyteller, and graduate of The National Theatre School of Canada. Joining Dylan as "Eagleseye" is MÃ©tis playwright and performer PJ Prudat. PJ holds artistic/creator residencies with Nightswimming and the Theatre Centre, and is a Co-Artistic Director at Shakespeare in the Ruff. The role of "Hummingbird" is played by Ojibwe performer Dillan Meighan-Chiblow, recipient of the Musical Stage Company's Syd & Shirley Banks Prize in 2020. Ashley Cook, Brianne Tucker and Daniel Yeh complete the cast as "Deerchild", "Tree/Anona Mouse" and "Greyfowl" respectively.

Additional credits include: Set & Video Designer: Hailey Verbonac; Costume Designer: Nishina Shapwaykeesic-Loft; Lighting Designer: Shawn Henry; Sound Designer: Keith Thomas; Dramaturg: Stephen Colella; Auntie-in-Residence: Kelly Brownbill; Stage Manager: Fiona Jones; Assistant Stage Manager: Kelsey Rae.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cast And Creatives Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL And Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS At Shaw FestivalCast And Creatives Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL And Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS At Shaw Festival
September 15, 2022

The Shaw's 2022 season comes to a merry close with Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin's White Christmas â€“ two classic holiday tales guaranteed to thaw the frostiest of hearts and make spirits bright in young and old alike.
Canadian Opera Company Presents CARMEN Featuring Must-See, All-Star CastCanadian Opera Company Presents CARMEN Featuring Must-See, All-Star Cast
September 15, 2022

Two dazzling mezzo-sopranos take centre stage in the Canadian Opera Company's Carmen by Georges Bizet.
Mirvish Theatres to Mark the Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by Dimming the Marquee LightsMirvish Theatres to Mark the Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by Dimming the Marquee Lights
September 15, 2022

All four Mirvish theatres in Toronto â€”Â theÂ Royal Alexandra,Â theÂ Princess of Wales,Â theÂ CAA Ed Mirvish andÂ theÂ CAA â€” will turn off their marquee lights for the entire day onÂ Monday,Â September 19th, the day of Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s state funeral. ThisÂ isÂ will beÂ the firstÂ timeÂ this has ever happened.
CHOIR BOY Comes to Canadian Stage in NovemberCHOIR BOY Comes to Canadian Stage in November
September 15, 2022

Canadian StageÂ has shared detailsÂ of the upcoming Toronto premiere production of MOONLIGHT co-writer and Academy Award-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's CHOIR BOY - set to light up the big stage of the Bluma Appel Theatre beginning November 8th and running to November 19th.
Grand Theatre Opens its 2022/2023 Season with the High School Project: INTO THE WOODS
September 15, 2022

The Grand Theatreâ€™s High School Project â€“ the only of its kind in North America â€“ returns to open the Theatreâ€™s 2022-2023 season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapineâ€™s Tony Award-winning musical, Into the Woods. Directed by notable Canadian actor and director, Saccha Dennis, Into the Woods plays September 20 to October 1, 2022 for twelve performances on the Spriet Stage.Â Â 