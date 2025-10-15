 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE to Return to Young People's Theatre

Performances will run from October 18 – November 2, 2025.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE to Return to Young People's Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Young People's Theatre will present Where the Wild Things Are from Niagara's Carousel Players. Hot on the heels of last year's sold-out sensation, Max roars back by popular demand, inviting audiences ages 3-7 and their grownups to join a magical, interactive journey.

This delightful production transports young and old into Max's bedroom where together they help make the forest grow and grow until it becomes the world all around. There in the legendary land of the Wild Things, Max faces a crucial decision: rule the wild rumpus or return home?

“For generations this story has come alive in our imaginations and, now, adapted to the stage, young people will be fully immersed as the classic storybook theatrically comes to life all around them,” says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes.

Sparking spectacular magic for little ones and a heartwarming trip down memory lane for grownups – Where the Wild Things Are is a must-see for Toronto families.

Originally developed by TAG Theatre Glasgow, Scotland, this stage adaptation is based on the beloved book by Maurice Sendak. Directed by Monica Dufault and produced by Carousel Players, it offers a delightful and engaging theatrical experience professionally produced for young families.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Toronto News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Death Becomes Her
128 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
The Outsiders
99 ratings

The Outsiders
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos