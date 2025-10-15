WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE to Return to Young People's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young People's Theatre will present Where the Wild Things Are from Niagara's Carousel Players. Hot on the heels of last year's sold-out sensation, Max roars back by popular demand, inviting audiences ages 3-7 and their grownups to join a magical, interactive journey.

This delightful production transports young and old into Max's bedroom where together they help make the forest grow and grow until it becomes the world all around. There in the legendary land of the Wild Things, Max faces a crucial decision: rule the wild rumpus or return home?

“For generations this story has come alive in our imaginations and, now, adapted to the stage, young people will be fully immersed as the classic storybook theatrically comes to life all around them,” says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes.

Sparking spectacular magic for little ones and a heartwarming trip down memory lane for grownups – Where the Wild Things Are is a must-see for Toronto families.

Originally developed by TAG Theatre Glasgow, Scotland, this stage adaptation is based on the beloved book by Maurice Sendak. Directed by Monica Dufault and produced by Carousel Players, it offers a delightful and engaging theatrical experience professionally produced for young families.